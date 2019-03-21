Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: What He Does To Make Her Feel Better About His Hangouts With Kourtney

Scott Disick was seen spending time with Kourtney Kardashian but Sofia Richie isn’t mad about it. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned what he does to make it ‘work’ with his girlfriend whenever he hangs with his ex.

“Subliminally sublime!” Kourtney Kardashian, 39, said in a British accent on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram story on March 20. As the Kardashian sisters talked as if they were out of an episode of Absolutely Fabulous, the camera panned over to show – Scott Disick! Once again, Kourt and her ex were hanging out …but his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 20, was nowhere to be seen. Was Sofia mad about it? Not at all. “Scott let Sofia know ahead of time that he was going to be hanging with Kourtney and her family,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He got her blessing.”

“That’s the one thing he does that makes this all work,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, explaining what Scott, 35, does to successfully negotiate his commitments to his girlfriend and to his ex (who is the mother of his three children.) “He doesn’t hide anything from Sofia. He’s an open book with her. That really helps. Sofia is totally fine with him hanging out with Kourtney so he’s doing something right. If Scott was being shady or shutting her out at all, then it would be a different story. It wouldn’t be so smooth and easy, by any means.

“It also helps that there is no drama between Sofia and Kourtney,” the source adds. They really bonded on their trip to Mexico and since then, they’ve been very friendly. They are all good.”

It’s true. While there was a moment when it seemed like Kourt would never give her blessing to Scott’s relationship with Sofia, the three were spotted going on a vacation in Mexico at the end of 2018. Shortly afterward, Sofia accompanied Scott on a family trip to Aspen. Just recently, on March 10, Sofia joined Scott for a lunch date with Kourt and the kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. Though, Sofia wasn’t with Scott and Kourtney when they attended Jonathan Cheban’s birthday at Nobu on Feb. 27, but don’t get that twisted: Lionel Ritchie’s daughter said on Instagram that she was feeling sick that night!

Scott might be spending more time with Khloe because he wants to help her get over her broken heart following her split from Tristan Thompson. “Scott and Khloe have always had a very tight-knit bond,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Scott really is like an older, protective big brother to Khloe and Kourtney appreciates that, especially as Khloe is going through so much.”