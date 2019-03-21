Sailor Brinkley-Cook hit up Venice Beach with a mystery dude who gave her a sweet kiss on the forehead in a cute PDA pic.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook received some affection from a mystery man on Tuesday, March 19. The model, 20, was spotted spending the day riding Bird scooters in Venice, California with the guy before heading to the Santa Monica Pier. At one point during the outing, Sailor cuddled up to the long haired man who proceeded to plant a peck on her forehead. Aw!

The pair kept it casual for the date. Sailor rocked a pink hoodie over a bright red jumpsuit while the guy opted for a black t-shirt, cargo pants, and a brown scrunchie that pulled his long hair up into a bun.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Sailor with this mystery guy, though. In February, Christie Brinkley‘s daughter was in Miami for some modeling gigs, but squeezed in some time at the beach and brought along this same guy. Photos from the weekend show her lying on a beach chair, while the dude sweetly holds her head and kisses the side of her face.

Other snaps from Miami showed Sailor running in the ocean while rocking a bandeau orange and black snakeskin bikini. She kept her face makeup free (which she also appeared to do again on her Venice outing) and accessorized her swimsuit with silver hoop earrings and a nameplate necklace. While this man remains nameless for now, it’s clear that these two have no issues getting affectionate in front of the cameras! Here’s hoping everything works out for them!