Tanya Sam tells Eva Marcille that Marlo Hampton has been talking about some scandalous rumors in this exclusive ‘RHOA’ episode sneak peek, and Eva is not happy about it.

Tanya Sam and Eva Marcille sit down to have a little chat before joining the rest of the RHOA group in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the March 24 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Tanya has a few things she needs to get off her chest. She reveals that she recently hung out with Marlo Hampton and Nene Leakes, and Marlo made a phone call to someone who knows Eva. This person started “spilling negative stuff” to Marlo about Eva. “It was really horrible,” Tanya continues.

Tanya is telling Eva that she wanted to give her a heads up about all of this. Eva knows exactly who was talking badly about her, but she’s furious with Marlo for even talking about the rumors. “I think it’s very juvenile for Marlo to sit around and to talk about rumors you heard,” Eva says. “It’s like beyond petty. It’s beyond shady. It’s beyond messy. It’s sad.”

The America’s Next Top Model winner and Tanya eventually join the rest of the RHOA crew at the restaurant, including Marlo, and things get awkward. Eva says hello to Nene before bolting. As the tension escalates, Tanya tells Nene, “I’m never listening to you.” This situation just got really awkward.

Eva storms out of the restaurant and the producers follow her. “I’m done. I’m calling Mike [her husband],” Eva says in the final moments of the preview. When the producer tries to stop her, Eva adds: “I’m gone. I’m done.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.