Piper Perabo Praises Her ‘Coyote Ugly’ Stars Tyra Banks & Maria Bello For Their ‘Knowledge’ On Set

Piper Perabo has been in some iconic roles, but one of our faves is definitely ‘Coyote Ugly!’ The actress spoke to HL about how Tyra Banks and Maria Bello helped her on her first big film!

Piper Perabo was simply iconic in Coyote Ugly and the actress spoke to HollywoodLife about her first major role in an EXCLUSIVE interview at Rolling Stone’s Women Shaping The Future Brunch. “Looking back on Coyote Ugly, it was such an incredible learning experience. It was really one of my first big movies and I really had no idea what I was doing,” Piper said of the ’00 classic. “I was so grateful to Maria Bello and Tyra Banks who really did know how to roll with something that big, so I’m so grateful to have women share their knowledge with me!”

Piper continued to praise monumental women, adding that she’s loved “seeing women taking leadership positions, not just in politics, but in all forms of culture.” Looking ahead to the 2020 elections and the five Democratic female candidates who have already announced their decision to run, Piper is incredibly optimistic for the future. “I’m really excited about so many of the Democratic candidates. I’m excited there’s so many women, I’m excited there’s a gay candidate, that’s not the most important thing about Mayor Pete, but I feel like I like to see that representation,” she told HollywoodLife. “I like to see people of color, I’m so excited to see these debates where there will be so many women on stage and I just really want all of our voices heard.”

In addition to her continued fight for equality and speaking her truth, Piper’s new Netflix show Turn It Up Charlie, starring Idris Elba, just dropped and it is absolutely amazing. “The character I play is this woman who has an incredible career as a DJ but is also a full time mom and I think a lot of women can relate to having a full plate like that,” she explained. Be sure to pick up a copy of Rolling Stone‘s “Women Shaping The Future” edition to be inspired by the trailblazing women in the mag.