National Fragrance Day: Celebrate The Holiday With Delicious Spring Scents

With the first day of spring officially behind us, what better way to celebrate the new season than with National Fragrance Day! Just in time for the warmer weather, we rounded up the most delicious spring scents.

Now that winter is over, it’s time to ditch those rich, musky perfumes and creams for something much lighter and airier and what better excuse than a national holiday, today, March 21. The major fragrance trend this spring is without a doubt florals — especially peony. Even if you’re not into florals, there’s still something for everyone on this list – from creams, to room sprays, and even candles in all different scents. One of our favorite scents for spring is the Maison Margiela Fragrances REPLICA Flower Market which quite literally makes you feel and smell like you’re in a freshly cut flower market. Another floral fragrance that’s a bit more sweet and not as natural smelling, than the Salvatore Ferragamo Amo Flowerful perfume is the right choice.

For those of you who like florals but don’t want an overly powerful flowery scent, then the Tiffany & Co. Sheer Eau de Toilette is a great option because it’s simple, yet vibrant, and would be perfect for a date night because it’s not too extreme. If you’re looking for something light and sweet but not to floral, then the Calvin Klein Eternity Flame perfume is the way to go. It’s full of bold fruit and citrusy notes that are super refreshing. Another non-floral scent to look forward to is the the Victoria’s Secret Tease Dreamer perfume which has coconut notes and was literally inspired by “West Coast vibes” so when you wear it, you will instantly be transported to a tropical vacation.

You don’t have to celebrate National Fragrance Day with just perfumes, because the next best thing from you smelling good, is your house smelling good. Bath & Body Works has a new comfort collection with room sprays and pillow sprays that instantly make your home cozy and fresh. Plus, Yankee Candle launched a new line of spring candles and the Sugared Wildflowers will lighten up any room you light it in. No matter what scent you choose, in honor of this exciting holiday, it’s time to treat yourself or a loved one to something special and delicious.