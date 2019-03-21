Lori Loughlin Says She Doesn’t Want Her Kids To ‘Pay The Price’ For Her Mistakes In Newly Resurfaced Video

An awkward pre-college bribery scandal arrest interview with Lori Loughlin has surfaced. She revealed she didn’t want to do anything in her life that her daughters would later have to ‘pay the price for.’

Well this is embarrassing. Over a week after Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 55, were arrested following a massive college admissions bribery investigation, a 2014 interview has surfaced where she says she always lived her life morally and doing right for her two children. The 54-year-old actress detailed how she carefully chose roles that would never cause daughters Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, any sort of shame that they would later have to “pay the price for.” Lori is currently out on $1 million bond for allegedly paying USC coaches $500K in bribes to admit her daughters as crew team recruits to secure their admission to the college.

Lori sat down with the Christian Broadcasting Network to talk about family, faith and her career. She revealed, “When I had children, I always thought, I don’t want to do anything that one day might rear its ugly head and my children have to pay the price for that.” The girls are paying the price now for the college admissions scandal, as both have reportedly left USC for fear of intense bullying after it was made public that they didn’t earn admission on their academic merits, while simultaneously taking up spots for worthy student athletes. YouTube star Olivia has also lost working partnerships with beauty brands Sephora and TRESemmé following the scandal. CLICK HERE TO WATCH LORI’S INTERVIEW.

The former Full House star said that the success of the ABC sit-com was because “the morals are right.” The woman who played “Aunt Becky” continued, “There’s a message in every episode: How to be a good person, how to be a better person, right from wrong. It’s a good message.” Hmmm yes, right from wrong.

Lori continued, “Before I even had children, I was always very thoughtful about projects that I chose for myself. I would say to myself, ‘Can my father watch this?’ And if my father couldn’t watch it, I didn’t do it,” which is why she’s taken roles that show a good-girl image. Tellingly, Lori also revealed that her dad stressed the importance of maintaining her education when she started modeling as a teen, only allowing her to do so if she kept her grades up at school and that “I thank him for that.” While it’s great that Lori valued a good education, she stands accused of paying off USC officials to allow her daughters into college when their own grades couldn’t secure them admission.