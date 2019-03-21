Laura Ingraham Mocks Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Doing ‘The Latina Thing’ & AOC Claps Back

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s response to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and a guest mocking her for pronouncing her own name correctly is epic. Ingraham’s going to need some ice for that burn.

Sorry, she said what?? Controversial Fox News host whom your grandparents somehow still take seriously, Laura Ingraham, went after freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her March 20 show, mocking her for doing “the Latina thing.” What’s the “Latina thing,” you ask? Ocasio-Cortez apparently had the audacity to pronounce her name correctly. In conversation with attorney Joe diGenova, Ingraham questioned if AOC “puts on” an accent when she says her own name. “She does the Latina thing where she does her, you know, ‘Anastasio Ocasio-Cortez,’” diGenova replied, exaggerating an accent and purposely screwed up the congresswoman’s first name. You can listen to the full, gross segment from The Ingraham Angle below.

The congresswoman had no qualms about calling out Ingraham and diGenova on Twitter, firing back to their offensive remarks in a series of tweets: “If by ‘the Latina thing,’ she means I actually do the work instead of just talk about it, then yeah, I’m doing ‘the Latina thing.’ Unless of course she’s talking about being multilingual, which we know isn’t a ‘Latina thing.’ It’s a ‘21st century’ thing.” She clapped back harder by posting a screenshot of Ingraham talking about herself and her fellow freshmen congresswomen, captioned, “Siri, show me the brand of ‘economic anxiety’ that mocks Americans of color as unintelligent + unskilled, while *also* mocking those same Americans for speaking more languages than you.”

She also took the network to task for routinely only using “Cortez” as her last name, rather than the full “Ocasio-Cortez.” The congresswoman tweeted, “By the way: Fox News likes to say my name (incorrectly) as ‘Cortez,’ which I can only imagine is bc that sounds more ‘stereotypically’ Hispanic + probably incites more ‘anxiety’ for them. Pro Tip: My last name is not ‘Cortez,’ just as theirs isn’t ‘Ingra’ or ‘Carl’ or ‘Hann.'”

Ingraham guest Joe Digenova says @AOC "does the Latino thing" when she talks. pic.twitter.com/sa1LLExkBA — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 20, 2019

Siri, show me the brand of ‘economic anxiety’ that mocks Americans of color as unintelligent + unskilled, while *also* mocking those same Americans for speaking more languages than you: pic.twitter.com/HXBC7Osexu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2019

Ingraham’s power as a pundit is waning. After she mocked Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg in March 2018 for getting rejected by several colleges. The teenager responded successfully got dozens of advertisers to stop airing commercials during her program. She quickly apologized after the disastrous incident, but the damage was already done.