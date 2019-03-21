Kylie Jenner is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire and is showing how she’s made of money by getting $100 bills painted on her nails. We’ve got the pic that fans going wild for her baller manicure.

Kylie Jenner is rich beyond her wildest dreams thanks to her billion dollar cosmetics empire, so she’s showing off her wealth via her fingernails. The 21-year-old had cut up $100 bills — or at least a very accurate paint job to look that way — applied to her super long nails on March 21 and couldn’t wait to show off her money fingers for fans in an Instagram pic. The corner of the bill showing the $100 amount could be seen on her middle fingers — which would be epic if she wanted to flip someone the bird — while her index and ring fingers had other parts of the currency. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC.

It’s not clear if it’s just a cash patterned applique, but Kylie could certainly afford to have an actual Benjamin cut up and applied to her fingertips. She captioned the photo “till my fingers blue 🤑” which is a line from the song “Fingers Blue” by Smokepurpp that goes “I be countin’ hunnids till my fingers blue.” Fans were totally living for it. “Billionaire vibes 🔥🔥” one person wrote in the comments while another wrote “Def real that’s my girl!!” for getting a cash money manicure. Others asked “Is that a real hundred that was cut up?”

Some thought she was bragging to her IG followers about her wealth with one person claiming “All I heard was ‘I’m rich and you are broke'” from her expensive tips. Another fan begged her “Sis I could’ve used that hunnit for something!” She got shamed by one fan who commented “She flaunts her wealth in the faces of the poor. Role model?” while a hater wrote “Is that all you Kardashians think about???”

One thing is for sure, with nails this long she’s going to have to be really careful handling 13-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. “The time we understand that she don’t change diapers,” one fan observed, as it would be nearly impossible to do that delicate task with such an extreme manicure. “I have to give it to ya. From a business perspective you’ve killed it. @kyliejenner 🔥” another told Kylie, giving her credit where credit’s due. In under three years she’s grown her Kylie Cosmetics into a billion dollar empire, with Forbes magazine naming her the world’s youngest self made billionaire, beating out Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, 34, who accomplished the feat at 23.