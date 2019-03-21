Despite the fact that it’s officially spring, Kim Kardashian chose to celebrate in a full winter ensemble, as if she had just stepped off the slopes of Aspen while running errands on March 20.

Kim Kardashian, 38, is never one to follow trends, she sets them, and thats exactly what she chose to do when she was spotted wearing skin-tight metallic pants with a matching shiny puffer coat on the official first day of spring on March 20. The mother-of-three opted to wear a pair of super high-waisted, skin-hugging pearl white skinny pants with a cropped puffer coat. The flattering hot pants hugged Kim’s famous bottom-half which was on full display, due to her short vintage Chanel quilted bomber jacket. She topped the look off with shiny champagne pointy toed booties and let her long hair down in long waves while parted in the middle. Earlier that day, Kim posted a video from her backyard showing that it was actually hailing in California that day, so it isn’t too farfetched that she chose to dress for the snow. She posted the video saying, “Okay guys, it is snowing in Calabasas. Can someone please cover my outdoor furniture?” It was not, in fact, snowing, but just hailing.

Even though Kim was dressed in Aspen-chic attire, her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, chose to dress for the actual season in a pair of light wash high-waisted mom jeans and a black t-shirt. Kourtney, who is also a mother-of-three, chose to style the paper-bag jeans with a thick black belt cinching in her waist and a long-sleeve sheer black top tucked in. The sheer top showed off her bra peeking through while the low v-neck highlighted ample cleavage. Kourt tied her look together with black leather booties and oversized black sunnies.

While Kim is known for wearing skin-tight clothing, lately, she’s been wearing a lot more of it — especially hot pants. Just this past weekend, Kim headed to her husband, Kanye West, 41, weekly Sunday Service wearing a pair of black pleather pants. Again, Kim dressed for winter, even though it was a super hot day. She choose to wear high-waisted latex pants which hugged her behind, highlighting it with a long silver zipper. Tucked into her pants was a sleeveless black turtleneck top and although she was wearing a black leather trench coat that day, she must have been hot as she took it off and draped it over her arm instead.

It’s no surprise that Kim was wearing a vintage Chanel bomber jacket while running errands the other day, as she’s been recreating vintage looks a lot lately. So much so, that Kim has actually been mirroring supermodel Naomi Campbell’s, 48, ’90s runway looks. Kim has copied a total of six looks from Naomi, including a black leather Versace dress and a full cheetah ensemble from acclaimed designer Azzediene Alaia.