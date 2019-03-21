Khloe Kardashian Posts About ‘Lies’ As She Struggles With Tristan Thompson’s Latest Cheating Scandal

We feel for Khloe. The mom-of-one shared an emotional Instagram Story on March 21, a month after Tristan Thompson’s newest cheating scandal came to light.

Reality television star Khloé Kardashian, 34, has been having to deal with the aftermath of a very public cheating scandal due to her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, and she posted a new quote on Instagram Stories that may have given insight into how she’s feeling. “I can never understand which is more painful,” the story quote began, which you can view on Us Weekly. “The lies I believed or the truths I did not.”

Another quote she posted might have shown her state of mind, as well, while she has still probably been dealing with feelings from her breakup. “Happiness is a choice, not a result,” it read. “Nothing will make you happy until you choose to be happy. No person will make you happy unless you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you.”

She posted another quote, one that was more inspirational, after going through a difficult patch. “Love hard,” it read. “Get your heart broken. Laugh. Cry. Suffer. Explore. Wear your scars with pride. Allow life to teach you in its mysterious ways. Risk it all. Put your heart on the line. Fall down. Get back up no matter what. The only guarantee we have in life is that everything is going to change. So knowing that, you really should take that chance and go for it. Play to win. Don’t play to not lose.”

Khloé broke up with her longtime boyfriend Tristan after news surfaced that he kissed Jordyn Woods, 21, at his house party on Feb. 17. While Khloé had tried to make things work with Tristan in the past after his previous cheating scandals, this time was the last straw for her and she broke up with Tristan. The two are parents of 11-month-old adorable True, who Khloé often features with her on social media.