Justin Carter: Country Music Star, 35, Dubbed The ‘Next Garth Brooks’ Shot & Killed In Texas

How tragic: a rising country music star, Justin Carter, has died in an alleged accidental shooting, ABC 13 reports. The incident reportedly occurred at his Houston, Texas home on Sunday, March 17, after a gun that was being used as a music video prop went off. The musician was just 35-years-old. At this time, few additional details surrounding his death have been disclosed. HollywoodLife has reached out to Justin’s team for comment.

Justin’s passing is a travesty considering the bright future he had ahead of him. The singer had only recently inked a deal with Triple Threat Management, and his music had even drawn comparisons to country music superstar Garth Brooks. After his heartbreaking passing, a representative for the management company spoke out. “Justin had a potential, in our eyes and a lot of people’s eyes, to be the next Garth Brooks,” Mark Atherton told ABC 13. He also confirmed the gun used in the accidental shooting was the same one that was slated to be used for a music video shoot, according to the publication.

The country crooner had released a slew of new songs in the past year, including his singles, “Wouldn’t Know” and “Perfect.” Triple Threat Management said they intend to release the rest of his previously recorded music with the proceeds going to his family. Justin was a “Texas-born and Texas-raised country boy to his core,” according to his Facebook page. Our thoughts are with his friends and family through this hard time.