Jameela Jamil Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Irresponsible’ For Meal Replacement Shakes Post

Jameela Jamil thought Khloe Kardashian was being ‘too irresponsible’ when Khloe posted an Instagram photo promoting meal replacement shakes.

The Good Place actress and activist Jameela Jamil, 33, was not here for 34-year-old Khloé Kardashian’s latest Instagram post, advertising Flat Tummy Co’s meal replacement shakes. Khloé shared a photo on March 20, posing in a mirror selfie, wearing a pink lacy bra and jeans, showing off her “flat tummy.” Khloé’s caption promoted the shake and credited it for her “progress” on her body. Jameela called out the reality star in a lengthy comment on the post for potentially not being so transparent about how she attained her toned physique.

“If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product… And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy,” Jameela said that then “she’d have to” include what the side effects of the promoted product are. “Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea, and dehydration,” Jameela informed people looking at Khloé’s advertisement.

“It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance,” Jameela empathized with the star who had her own show called Revenge Body. “That’s the media fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

I will continue to embarrass you all until you all discontinue your promotion of dud “diet/detox” products, that aren’t FDA approved, and you don’t even put the fucking side effects on the damn post. There are very young people you are hurting here, and I’m doing this for them.🖕🏽 pic.twitter.com/swNSPSmCwM — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 21, 2019

Jameela went on to tweet on March 21, responding further to the reality star posting the advertisement, and to the greater issue of influencers spreading the word of these products. “I will continue to embarrass you all until you all discontinue your promotion of dud “diet/detox” products, that aren’t FDA approved, and you don’t even put the f****** side effects on the damn post. There are very young people you are hurting here, and I’m doing this for them.”

The actress from England has spoken out against advertisements for diet teas and meal replacement shakes before, discussing how they promote harmful body image. Jameela knows how much influence the Kardashians and celebrities of their status have, and if Khloé took a stand against these sort of diet teas and shakes, it could deter other young women from purchasing them. We guess we’ll have to wait and see how Khloé reacts, if she decides to do so.