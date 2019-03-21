‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Teddy Suffers From A Pregnancy Complication

Owen and Teddy were brought closer together during the March 21 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, when she suffered from a painful pregnancy complication.

Could Owen and Teddy be getting back together? We’re not sure yet, but the March 21 episode of Grey’s Anatomy certainly tested the waters of a rekindled romance, when Teddy suffered from a pregnancy complication and nearly ended up in the arms of her best friend and baby daddy. During “Add It Up”, Teddy was determined to get her boyfriend, Koracick, and baby daddy, Owen, to get along with each other before a birthing class, but once she started feeling pains in her stomach, those plans were nixed. Teddy, who was feeling distress in one of Maggie’s mood rooms, started panicking and became worried that she’d delivery the baby early, so she told intern Parker to run off and find Owen as she continues screaming in pain.

Owen was already at the birthing class with Koracick, when he got a page saying that Teddy was in distress, but instead of telling Koracick about it, he acted as though he had gotten a work-related page and left the class abruptly. Meanwhile, Koracick stayed behind in the class waiting for Teddy.

As for Teddy, Carina assured her that she wasn’t in labor, but her sporadic and painful contractions were due to a condition called “cervical insufficiency.” Upon hearing that in the exam room, Teddy started panicking because she feared she’d have to give birth to her daughter sooner rather than later. But Teddy eventually calmed down when Owen arrived.

