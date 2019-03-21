‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Erica Mena’s Ex-Boyfriend Shot & Killed In Atlanta

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star, Erica Mena’s ex-boyfriend, Cliff Dixon was shot and killed at an Atlanta club around 1 AM on March 21, according to a new report. Dixon was reportedly celebrating his birthday.

Erica Mena‘s ex-boyfriend, Cliff Dixon was shot and killed at SL Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia around 1 AM on Thursday, March 21, according to TMZ. Dixon was shot when a lone gunman opened fire in front of the club, law enforcement sources say. He was then rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, sources reveal. He was 32.

An officer nearby says he was in his patrol unit outside the club when he saw a black male wearing all black with a black skull cap fire at the victim, according to an incident report obtained by TMZ. The officer says he saw the suspect take off as others attempted to chase him, but eventually lost him. The incident is under investigation, and it is unclear if Dixon was targeted.

Mena and Dixon dated for about 10 months before they called it quits sometime in late 2018. The two, who had a rocky relationship, were both arrested in October 2018, after they got into an altercation at her home in Georgia, which was first reported by TMZ.

Mena is currently engaged to Love & Hip Hop star and rapper, Safaree Samuels, 37. He proposed to her on Christmas Eve (2018), after the pair were spotted getting cozy on multiple occasions, including a courtside date at a Brooklyn Nets game. The “Paradise” rapper popped the question with a 14-carat ring reportedly worth $175,000.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Atlanta police, as well as a representative for Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels, but did not receive and immediate response. This story is still developing…