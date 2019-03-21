Donald Trump Trashes ‘Horrible’ John McCain Again & Twitter Drags Him — See Tweets

Donald Trump insulted the late John McCain again, this time in an interview on ‘Mornings With Maria.’

Another day, another instance of Donald Trump, 72, attacking a decorated war hero who has been dead for seven months. Trump was recently on Fox Business Network’s Mornings With Maria show, when he doubled down on his insults that he has hurled at the late John McCain in recent days, saying, “I’m not a fan. He was horrible what he did with repeal and replace. What he did to the Republican Party and to the nation, and to sick people that could have had great health care was not good. So I’m not a fan of John McCain, and that’s fine.”

While Trump’s longstanding feud against the late senator is no secret, he started rekindling it when he tweeted on Mar. 16, “Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier ‘is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.’ Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse ‘stains’ than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!”

He also complained that John’s family, including Cindy McCain, didn’t thank him for his funeral, which he also claimed he had to approve (something that Washington National Cathedral has since denied). “I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted, which, as president, I had to approve,” Trump said at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima, Ohio on March 20. “I don’t care about this, but I didn’t get thank you — that’s okay. We sent him on the way, but I wasn’t a fan of John McCain… Not my kind of guy, but some people like him and I think that’s great.”

As you can see, despite his quote above, Trump does seem to care about insulting McCain after his passing from brain cancer. Trump’s latest attack on McCain comes just says after the late senator’s daughter Bridget McCain asked Trump to leave their family alone. “@realDonaldTrump Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful,” Bridget tweeted. “If you can’t do those two things, be mindful. We only said goodbye to him almost 7 months ago.”

On the Mar. 20 episode of The View, Meghan McCain said, “If I had told my dad seven months after you’re dead, you’re gonna be dominating the news and all over Twitter, he would think it was hilarious that our president was so jealous of him that he was dominating the news cycle in death as well. There are kids committing suicide because of cyberbullying online, there are people going through rough times. There are veterans who come back — we have 20 veterans a day committing suicide. Focus on these issues. These are the issues I beg the White House to pay attention to.”

Needless to say, Twitter erupted with tweets lambasting Trump for his latest attack. @MoonPunk wrote, “How low can @realDonaldTrump stoop? He continues his personal attack on the late Senator John McCain, a respected and highly decorated veteran who was tortured in Hanoi and refused to accept release by his captors (once his captors realised he had a famous father). #Outrageous.” @GamblerLost53 tweeted, “Trump says John McCain ‘was horrible, what he did with repeal and replace’… the crazy one still harassing John McCain. Very sickening. Sad for America having him as president.” @CFMajors wrote, “Any president who dismisses the profound sacrifice of even one POW is insulting the service by ALL who lost so much to protect our freedoms. To live thru & recover from the brutality that no human heart is equipped to absorb, is heroic. You demean them? #McCain #Trump #horrible.”