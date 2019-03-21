This is the one where Monica goes back to her old place. Courteney Cox visited the iconic ‘Friends’ apartment and posted the cutest Instagram video on March 21. She also admitted that she missed the days when ‘Friends’ was still on.

Courteney Cox, a.k.a. Monica Geller, knew just what to post in honor of Throwback Thursday. The actress, 54, stopped by the Friends apartment in New York City on March 21 and posted an Instagram video for this special occasion. Courteney cracked a very funny joke about New York City rent with her caption. On the show, Monica infamously only paid $200 per month in rent because her grandmother’s apartment had been rent stabilized. “The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000 #friends #mollymcnearney#missthosedays,” she wrote. That last hashtag about missing her Friends days is enough to make the heart of any Friends fan melt.

Monica’s rent-controlled apartment is located at 90 Bedford Street in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. The exterior shots of the apartment featured the real building, while Friends was filmed on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California when it aired from 1994 to 2004. Even though it’s been 15 years since the last Friends episode aired, the show still has a legion of fans. The entire series is currently available on Netflix, so new fans keep discovering Friends daily. The cast members remain extremely close after all these years. Courteney, Lisa Kudrow, 55, and Jennifer Aniston, 50, are best friends.

With the show being so beloved, fans keep asking about a possible TV revival. However, co-creator Marta Kauffman has shut down the possibility of a TV reunion. “The show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone,” she told our sister site Rolling Stone.