BTS Is Getting Their Very Own Line Of Dolls & The Army Is Shook

BTS fans, rejoice! The K-Pop group is getting a line of Mattel dolls made in their honor so their beloved Army can have a piece of them right at home. The first look of the dolls is finally here.

Once again, BTS fans are on the verge of breaking the internet. After toy company Mattel revealed a glimpse of their forthcoming dolls featuring the K-Pop band, the dedicated BTS Army lost it over the sneak peak preview. The company unveiled the photos via Twitter on March 21, sending fans into a frenzy. “It’s in his DNA…” they teased, with one photo of one of the band members. While we couldn’t see his face, we could see that he was wearing a colorful chevron suit, JUST like the ones the band wore in their “IDOL” music video. In another photo, they upped the anti with a photo featuring the silhouettes of all seven superstars. “No more dreaming. Something big’s coming… #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel,” the company wrote. This is about to be i-c-o-n-i-c.

Fans could hardly contain their excitement and can’t wait to get their hands on one of the BTS dolls. “AHHH THEYRE GONNA RELEASE BTS DOLLS SOON,” one fan excitedly tweeted. “Holy sh*t I wasn’t ready,” another wrote after seeing the post. “I am SO excited for these dolls! We can’t completely see them yet but they already look SUPER fantastic! I am really excited to buy them when they are released!!!!!!!” a third fan said. Some fans had questions. “How soon?” one fan wanted to know, and to which he received the reply: “This summer will be full of <3 <3 <3 when we launch the # BTS dolls!” Yep, the big release is just months away according to the toy company.

The brand went on to share more specific details of what fans can expect from the release on their Twitter account. The dolls are set to feature a surprisingly affordable price tag, and will retail for $19.99 a pop. When one fan asked if the dolls will be able to move, the brand assured them the answer is ‘yes.’ “They have 11 points of articulation with fully poseable arms, legs, hands and feet,” the brand revealed. See the incredible first photos of the Mattel x BTS collaboration below!

One thing is for sure, with the BTS dolls hitting stores soon, fans are by no means too old to run out and buy them. “I’m nearly 30 and going to be playing with dolls in my room,” one person joked on Twitter. In the meantime, BTS fans can catch some real life action from the guys when they make their Saturday Night Live debut on April 13.