Ben Affleck Is A Proud Dad Picking Up Son Samuel & Daughter Seraphina From School — New Pics

WAGO / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - Ben Affleck is out in Los Angeles on his proud daddy duties! The actor walks through the sidewalk with a smile on his face as he picks up his son Samuel and daughter Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck from school. Ben makes questionable fashion decisions as the actor dons two blazers over each other and skips the belt on his sagging jeans. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 21 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: WAGO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck arrive at JFK airport in NYC. Pictured: Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5069714 040319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck arrive at JFK airport in NYC. Pictured: Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Ref: SPL5069714 040319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Ben Affleck with his daughter Seraphina are seen in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5058179 250119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Ben Affleck was spotted picking up his kids Samuel & Seraphina from school on Mar. 21!

Why wear one blazer when you can wear two?! Ben Affleck, 46, was seen bundling up as he picked up his kids from school on Mar. 21. While holding hands with Samuel, 7, Ben also walked aside Seraphina, 10. At one point during their stroll home, Ben was also seen carrying Seraphina’s tie-dye backpack for her. Seriously, he’s such a good dad! In fact, Samuel and Seraphina were also seen picking up trash at the beach with Ben on Mar. 16 in Santa Monica.

Ben, who has been seen co-parenting with his ex Jennifer Garner, 46, in recent months, opened up on the Today show about how “of course” he still loves her. “She’s wonderful,” Ben said on the Mar. 4 episode. “Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central person in your life, and that’s good.” He added, “I hope I’m a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard. I’m lucky they’ve got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible.”

Ben also stopped by Ellen, where he told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, 61, that he’s actually coaching Samuel’s little league team. “I’m a coach on the Little League team. It’s going great,” Affleck admitted. “He’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun, the kids are great kids. I do have to wear a Dodgers hat because that is the team. But you know, it’s one of those things you love it so much. It’s the dad dream to be the coach of your son or your daughter and their Little League team. It’s very exciting.”

“People have been very cool,” he added. “I had a game last week and I was promoting the movie and I was going to Asia and I was like, ‘I have to come back a day early! And they were like, ‘What’s the [issue]?’ And I was like, ‘My son’s little league game… I’m the coach!’ But thank you, Netflix — they did let me come back here, so I appreciate it.”