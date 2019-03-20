Ryland Adams: 5 Things To Know About Shane Dawson’s Fiance After Romantic Proposal

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are officially engaged. Shane announced the exciting news on March 19 via Instagram. So, who is Ryland Adams?

YouTube star Shane Dawson, 30, and Ryland Adams, 27, are headed down the aisle. The longtime couple revealed their engagement on March 19 with incredible Instagram photos. Shane and Ryland have been dating for a while now, so their engagement is not a complete surprise.

1. Shane Dawson proposed to Ryland. The YouTube star posted a series of photos from the proposal on March 19. “HE SAID YES!!!!!!” Shane captioned his photos on his Instagram and Twitter. Ryland also shared a close-up shot of his engagement ring on Instagram and wrote, “We’re engaged!! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you… I’ve never been happier in my whole entire life!!”

2. They have been dating for three years. Shane popped the question on their third anniversary. Before the proposal, Ryland penned a sweet message to his love on Instagram in honor of their anniversary. “3 years today with my best friend. I can’t believe how our lives have changed, I’m grateful for every second of it! I love you more everyday,” he wrote.

3. Ryland is also a popular YouTuber just like his fiance. Ryland is constantly uploading new content to his official YouTube page. He has 3.9 million subscribers! Shane, who has 21 million YouTube subscribers, frequently pops up in Ryland’s YouTube videos.

4. He was a host for Clevver News. Ryland hosted a number of videos that included the cast of Disney Channel’s Descendants, Jem & the Holograms, and more. He also hosted videos from events, including the 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards!

5. He’s a 2019 Shorty Award nominee. Ryland is nominated for Vlogger of the Year alongside famous names like Josh Peck, Olivia Jade, Erika Costell, and more. The winners will be announced on May 5 during the ceremony.