Tristan Thompson Hoping To Win Back Khloe Kardashian With ‘Romantic Vacation’

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has been burned by baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, with not one but two very humiliating cheating scandals. She kicked him to the curb for good in February after he fooled around with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, at a LA house party. Now that his NBA season is almost over, he’s realizing how much he threw away. “The reality of everything he is losing with Khloe and True is sinking in for Tristan, its hitting him now and hitting him hard. He’s realized he doesn’t want to lose his family,” a friend of Tristan’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He knows it will be a hard battle but he is up for the challenge of getting Khloe to forgive him. He wants his family back. He has already started laying the groundwork. He’s been calling Khloe a lot more. He’ll FaceTime with True and then use that chance to talk to Khloe too,” our insider reveals about his contact with the couple’s 11-month-old daughter.

Tristan won’t be going into the NBA post season, as the Cavaliers were so awful this year without LeBron James that they never came close to a shot at the playoffs. That means after their final regular season game on April 9, Tristan will have nothing but free time until he has to report to training camp in late September. He’s going to use it to try to win Khloe back. It worked in the summer of 2018 as he spent those months gaining her forgiveness following a cheating scandal involving a NYC strip club worker days before True’s Apr. 12, 2018 birth.

“Once his NBA season is over though, Tristan is really going to step it up, his goal is to get her to go away for a romantic vacation with him. He wants to show her how sorry he really is. He hasn’t asked her yet, she’s still too angry with him but he is that in a few more weeks of talking every day they’ll be at a place where she’ll agree to go, that’s his plan,” our source adds.

Reminding Khloe of the loving family unit they once had might help Tristan get Khloe back, as she still wants him in her daughter’s life. When a fan tweeted to her on March 17 that True only “needs” her mom, Khloe wrote back that ” [Tristan Thompson] is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that,” Hmm, maybe by continuing to prove he’s a great father he can win Khloe back.