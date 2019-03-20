Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner Posing In See-Through Dress With Yellow Lace Underwear

What cheating rumors? Travis Scott showed he only had ‘heart eyes’ for Kylie Jenner by leaving a romantic emoji underneath his girlfriend’s steamy photo.

Kylie Jenner’s latest photo earned a lovey-dovey comment from boyfriend Travis Scott, 27, just 18 days after a report claimed she allegedly accused the “SICKO MODE” rapper of cheating. In an Instagram photo shared on March 19, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO layered a bright yellow lingerie set with another scandalous piece, a sheer mini dress in white. Her beau was just as impressed as us, because he left an admiring emoji in the comments section: “😍.” SEE TRAVIS’ ROMANTIC COMMENT FOR KYLIE, HERE.

Travis’ affectionate emoji proves that the rapper is still dedicated to his relationship with Kylie, 21, whom he shares daughter Stormi Webster, 1, with. “Travis feels more in love with Kylie than ever before,” a source close to Travis EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Being on the road, away from Kylie and Stormi is like torture for him. He is not perfect but feels he has been very committed and loyal to Kylie since they first kissed. Travis wants to marry Kylie and would be heartbroken if she decided to leave him.” Travis has been hopping concert venues from state to state for the Astroworld — Wish You Were Here Tour, which kicked off in Nov. 2018 and is booked for gigs until June 22.

On March 1, Travis’ rep also notified HollywoodLife that the hip hop artist is “strongly” denying reports that he cheated. While it has yet to be confirmed if his beau actually had “evidence” of cheating, we know that Kylie won’t be sitting around her home in Calabasas all day. “Kylie feels that she has lost lots of fun times being a young mom and constantly being in a relationship from Tyga to Travis Scott,” a source close to the young billionaire EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “For the most part, 21-year-old guys and girls go out, party with friends and really try to discover themselves. Kylie has never had that opportunity. Kylie wants that opportunity. And since Travis is on tour doing his thing, Kylie doesn’t want to be in the house all the time. It gets a little boring, and she is antsy.” However, a second source clarified that the makeup mogul “is still going to be an amazing mother, that will never change.”

But Kylie has no plans on ending her relationship with the father to her child — that would be the worst-case scenario! “Kylie is terrified Khloe [Kardashian]’s embarrassing relationship ending could happen to her too,” another source told us. “Kylie would be beyond embarrassed and humiliated if Travis cheated, was inappropriate or in a disrespectful situation with another woman.” Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, said that Tristan Thompson (Khloe’s ex) kissed her on the lips as she left his house party on Feb. 17. Khloe tweeted afterwards that Tristan was at “fault” for breaking up the family. Like Kylie, the former couple also shares a young child: their 11-month-old daughter, True Thompson.