Former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Contestant Tia Carrere Slams Donald Trump & His ‘Hateful’ Presidency

Actress Tia Carrere was a contestant on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ and she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife her thoughts about the United States President!

General Hospital actress Tia Carrere, 52, was on 72-year-old Donald Trump’s reality television show Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, and while she spoke positively now about working with him then, her opinion about Donald has definitely shifted since. Tia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the opening of CATS at the Hollywood Pantages that, “Unfortunately, everything that has come out of his mouth since becoming President has been hateful, divisive, and patently untrue, which is unfortunate.”

“I knew he was an ambitious business man, but I’m [an] eternal optimist and I hope that people would do the right thing and that you would get into an office like that and want to help the American people, but it’s just been a disaster,” she said. “It’s very disappointing. Very disappointing.” Tia described Donald as “very kind” and “very gentlemanly” from her time with him on the reality show.

Tia also worked with Donald’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, 37. “She was also very nice,” Tia described the White House Advisor to the President. “Very elegant, young woman, but I think… what [Donald’s former lawyer] Michael Cohen [52] said was very accurate – that [running for president] was more about building the Trump brand than it was about becoming President of the United States.”

The Hawaiian actress lasted until task five on the show. Prior to her run on television with Donald, Tia competed on Dancing with the Stars with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 39, finishing sixth in the other reality competition show in 2006. The actress had roles in Wayne’s World, Wayne’s World 2, The Immortals, Relic Hunter, Lilo & Stitch, and more. She has also had a prosperous singing career – she won a Grammy Award for Best Hawaiian Music Album in 2009 for her album ‘Ikena. Two years later, Tia’s album Huana Ke Aloha won the same honor.