Tamera Mowry Trolled By Beyonce Fans For ‘Reminiscing’ About Flirty Jay-Z Encounter

Tamera Mowry is feeling the wrath of the Beyhive after she told a story on ‘The Real’ about a starstruck encounter with JAY-Z when she was just 23. Now Beyoncé’s fans are piling on her.

Sometimes the Beyhive needs to sit back and take a calming deep breath. Some members came hard for Tamera Mowry, who told a pretty innocent story about an encounter with JAY-Z back when she was just 23 and years before he married Beyoncé. “I actually met JAY-Z in person, and he wasn’t with Beyoncé at the time and I wasn’t dating anybody and when I met him, you do get like hit with the charm. I found myself strangely asking for gum,” the 40-year-old revealed during a chat on The Real on March 20, as fellow co-host Loni Love started giving her some side-eye.

“I swear, my sister and were at a premiere of Nutty Professor and he walked by and I was like ‘Oh my God, that’s JAY-Z’ and I was like ‘Could I have some gum?’ And he gave me some gum,” she continued, reiterating how charming he was. Loni kept glaring at Tamera until she revealed that the encounter happened when she was just 23, years before she met her husband Adam Housley, who she married in 2011 after six years of dating. lt was also long before Jay and Bey got together.

The hive flooded the comments of Tamera’s last Instagram post to let them know that they were NOT happy that Tamera dared to speak on Jay’s name in any type of flirty way. “sorry @tameramowrytwo we still love you but the hive has spoken 😩🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝” one person left in the comments. Another wrote “HERE FOR THE REST OF THE BEYHIVE WHO COULDNT MAKE IT🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝” “You don’t talk about the queens husband, get it together 🐝🐝🐝,” another Bey Stan wrote. “I’m sorry sus 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ we jus real protective over our Queen and her King 🤴🏾🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝” another added.

There were some voices of reason among Tamera’s comments. “Issa joke chill 😂she ain’t even say anything wrong,” one person wrote while another added. “She didn’t say nothing bad. I don’t get the fuss about it.” “Beehive just chill 🙄 she didn’t say she wanted that man,” a reasonable fan pointed out. “LOL so when someone is married nobody can talk about them?? Y’all really dumb,” another wrote. A wise fan left her the comment “Oh Tamera the bee hive have arrived. Next time just look pretty and say nothing.”