The wait is finally over, ‘Stranger Things’ fans. Netflix surprised everyone on March 20 by blessing us all with the first trailer for season 3.

It’s been over two years since season 2 of Stranger Things dropped on Netflix, and fans are looking at a few more months before we get to return to Hawkins for season 3. However, fate has smiled upon those who long to know what happens next to Hopper, Eleven, Mike and the whole gang. After dropping some hints, Netflix revealed the first trailer on March 20.

Stranger Things season 3 picks up in the summer of 1985. The Stranger Things kids are growing up, and the thought of all the change that’s ahead is pretty intimidating. “We’re not kids anymore,” Mike says in the trailer. The summer is going to introduce the kids (okay, TEENS) to the new Starcourt Mall, the Fun Fair, and Fourth of July celebrations. However, threats loom around every corner. In one brief scene showcased in the trailer, Eleven, Mike, Steve, and the rest of the crew are starring at someone or something inside the Starcourt Mall. “It is important to me that you feel safe,” Hopper says in the trailer, likely to Eleven. “I want you to feel like this can still be your home.”

INSANE! Now that’s what we call a trailer — not like that tease that released in the spring from the first table read of the season. Sure, was it awesome to see all the kids back together in the same room, and Hopper sporting his sexy 80’s ‘stache and grabbing a peek at all of the new characters coming to Hawkins next season? Yes. And hell, who are we kidding — whatever little crumb from the Upside Down we can get, we’ll take. Especially since we have to wait until Summer 2019 to see the season in full. Torture! Then again, as Charlie Heaton shared with us at a Pre-Emmy’s party earlier this fall, it’ll be more than worth the wait. “I was quite surprised in the direction their taking,” Charlie shared to us EXCLUSIVELY. “You have some stranger things, which we know… Yeah it feels almost like a different genre.” Stranger Things season 3, consisting of 8 episodes, will drop on July 4, 2019.