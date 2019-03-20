A celebration is in order, Fenty fans! Rihanna has more new beauty products coming and she teased their launch with an ultra steamy Instagram photo.



Leave it to Rihanna, 31, to get our hearts beating a little faster. The stunning songstress posted a new Instagram on March 20, and was looking unbelievably sexy in her latest snap. Riri was shining bright in a glittering gold dress for the photo, which served as a promo for her brand new Fenty beauty product launch. The chart-topping singer decided to give fans a sneak peak at the line while simultaneously serving up MAJOR looks. While posing in her mini-dress, the pop star’s hair blew in the wind and she truly looked like a scene from a movie. Plus, she definitely had dabbed on some of her featured product, Body Lava, because she was glittering from head to toe! The singer looked unbelievably tan and toned in her new pic, and the selfie proved to be the best form of advertising. “Back with that new DRIP! The return of @fentybeauty #BODYLAVA is coming in a new, yet signature, shade #TROPHYWIFE !!!” Riri revealed.

The singer went on to say that her new product will be “1 of 3 limited edition shades,” but fans were entirely focused on the flawless new photo. “DAMN QUEEN👑💗” one person wrote. “OMFG SHE DID IT AGAIN,” another said below the photo. “Yaaass Rihanna!!! Keep slaying the game!” a third person said. Fans all seemed to be in agreement about one thing: Rihanna was shining so bright. “They’re going to start handing you out at the Oscars! Shining!😍” one even joked.

Rihanna’s famed beauty line never fails to get fans excited, and has been known to sell out fast. Of course, the fact that Rihanna always looks so damn good while rocking the line probably helps. This isn’t the first time she’s stunned when promoting her $260 million dollar beauty empire. In February of 2019, she posted a stunning new Instagram photo of herself sitting on pink car to help promote her new pink lipstick color. The singer wore the bright ‘stunna’ lip paint, called Unlocked, in the snapshot, and showed off her toned abs in a matching pink sleeveless crop top and pink leather pants. There was no doubt about it: Rihanna came to slay.

Rihanna’s latest Body Lava line, including shades #WhoNeedsClothes, #BrownSugar, and #ThrophyWife are all available at the stroke of midnight on March 21.