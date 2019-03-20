‘RHONY’s Ramona Singer ‘Apologizes’ After She Says Dennis Shields Was Dumb For Being ‘On Drugs’

‘RHONY’ star Ramona Singer took to social media to apologize about some harsh words she said about Bethenny Frankel’s late fiance, Dennis Shields, in the Mar. 20 episode of the reality show.

It looks like the Mar. 20 episode of Real Housewives of New York has a cringeworthy moment for cast member Ramona Singer, 62. The reality star took to both Twitter and Instagram to issue an apology after saying some pretty harsh words about co-star Bethenny Frankel‘s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who died at the age of 51 of an apparent prescription drug overdose in Aug. 2018, on the new episode.

“I cringed when I saw what I said about Dennis in tonight’s episode. It definitely wasn’t one of my finer moments. I respected and liked him very much and I sincerely apologize to his family and Bethenny for my thoughtless comments,” Ramona’s tweet read. Her Instagram post reflected the same sentiments.

Although Ramona didn’t specify exactly what she said in the episode, the teaser for it did give a taste of her comments when it showed her having a conversation with fellow cast member Sonja Morgan. “How smart can Dennis be? I mean, he was on drugs,” she says to Sonja in the clip.

Bethenny, who was secretly engaged to Dennis four months before his death, hasn’t commented on Ramona’s apology posts, but she opened up about Dennis in the same episode and showed off the engagement ring he gave her to co-star Dorinda Medley. “I loved him so much and we were family and my daughter [Bryn Hoppy] was close with him and I knew him for so many years,” she emotionally told Dorinda, as she showed her the ring. She also revealed that Dennis bought eight-year-old Bryn, who Bethenny had with ex Jason Hoppy, a ring too. “It’s very sad,” Bethenny said. “… I kept it to myself because I didn’t want another circus of my life … We had our own private engagement and our own private, like, ‘Oh my God, we’re gonna do this.’”