‘PLL: The Perfectionists’ EP Marlene King Reveals Fans Will Get Updates On Fave ‘PLL’ Characters & More

HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘PLL: The Perfectionists’ EP Marlene King about the spinoff. She says that ‘The Perfectionists’ will ‘pay homage’ to ‘PLL’ and we’ll learn what’s going on with our fave characters!

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is the show PLL fans have been waiting for since Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017. The Perfectionists is set in a new town, Beacon Heights, with a brand-new mystery that involves murder. Alison and Mona, two of our faves from PLL, will be making the trek from Rosewood to Beacon Heights. Even though the rest of the original Pretty Little Liars cast won’t be appearing in The Perfectionists this season, the spinoff is not forgetting about them.

“We pay homage,” PLL: The Perfectionists EP I. Marlene King told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There are a lot of visual easter eggs I think fans will recognize that pay homage to Pretty Little Liars, but we’re going to learn through the course of this show how Spencer and Toby are doing, how Hannah and Caleb are doing. Even though those people don’t come to Beacon Heights in these first 10 episodes, our characters in Beacon Heights will reach out to them.”

Since PLL: The Perfectionists is a show set in the Pretty Little Liars universe and there is a big mystery, we asked Marlene whether or not there will be an A-like figure on the show. “Well, that’s a very good question and I think there’s a two-part answer to that. There is definitely a suspect and it’s like who is the suspect? Then it morphs into a more interesting A-like phenomenon a little bit later in the season. I feel like especially with this new media and technology aspect of it that it’s going a little bit farther than we even sort of went with PLL. It’s sort of stalker on steroids.” Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. on Freeform. The show will air on Tuesdays.