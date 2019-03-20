Pete Davidson ‘Falling In Love’ With Kate Beckinsale: She Helped His Heart Heal After Ariana Split

Ariana Grande who? Dating Kate Beckinsale has done wonders for Pete Davidson, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned this new love has helped him forget about his ‘broken engagement.’

While Pete Davidson’s romance with Ariana Grande, 25, only lasted a handful of months, the breakup was still pretty painful for the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star. While it seemed like he wasn’t going to recover from the breakup, in comes Kate Beckinsale, 45, and suddenly, Pete’s living his best life. “He is loving his new relationship with Kate, it is like he has completely forgotten about being engaged only a few months ago to Ariana,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“He and Kate have incredible chemistry and he is quickly falling in love all over again and he loves it.” Kate, the source tells HollywoodLife.com, came to Pete “during a time when he [was] struggling” post-breakup. Since they started dating, he hasn’t posted any disturbing messages to social media. In fact, whenever anyone sees him out in public, he has a huge smile on his face. “He is happy and is as surprised as anyone that Kate seems to feel the same way about him.”

“Being with Kate has been such a great thing for Pete,” a friend of Pete’s also tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In many ways, she is like an angel for him because he was very, very heartbroken over Ariana when they got together. But Kate has totally helped him heal his heart and find a happy place after his broken engagement.” This friend notes that Pete “can hardly believe he’s actually dating Kate Beckinsale” and never expected the Underworld star to be the one “to mend his broken heart. it blows his mind.”

On top of that, Pete’s pal tells HollywoodLife.com that everyone in his life – “all his friends” – are “very taken with Kate. They love that she makes Pete so happy.” A rep for Pete, when responding to HollywoodLife.com, had no comment on this.

Pete’s not the only one loving this relationship. Kate is head over heels for her bae, too, especially when she was referred to as his “girlfriend” on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. “That scored points with Kate,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She loved it.” Certainly, Pete has been scoring points left and right, as the two were caught kissing at the LA premiere of Motley Crüe rock biopic, The Dirt on March 18. A day later, Pete and Kate had dinner with her mom at Nobu! Things are indeed getting serious between these two.