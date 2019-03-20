Paris Hilton & Jack Whitehall Flirt On Instagram 4 Mos. After His Steamy Kiss With Kate Beckinsale

Paris Hilton has been leaving a trail of flirty comments underneath Jack Whitehall’s Instagram photos, and the British comedian seemingly took the bait with one telling action.

If Paris Hilton, 38, was trying to get Fresh Meat star Jack Whitehall’s attention, it worked. The hotel heiress has been leaving a string of emojis that screamed “That’s hot!” underneath the 30-year-old British comedian’s photos on Instagram, all shared in March. We discovered two fire symbols, a unicorn face, a laughing cat and, most importantly, a smiley face with heart eyes. Posts such as Jack’s trip to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a picture of the actor on set of Bounty Hunters, and a video of the hunk in tiny swim shorts earned Paris’ flirty emojis. See some examples below!

Jack finally returned the Instagram love by following the blonde beauty’s account, and “liked” a photo of Paris twirling around a strip pole that was shared on March 18. The sultry moment was snapped amid the entrepreneur’s birthday bash on March 16 (her real birthday was on Feb. 17). But Jack isn’t only admiring Paris from afar! “He was at her birthday party on March 16. She was overheard telling friends she thinks he is not only gorgeous but brilliant and hilarious,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. As for where their meet cute happened, our source added, “Paris and Jack met in London.”

Paris appears to be back on the prowl, after she and Chris Zylka, 33, ended their engagement and relationship in Nov. 2018. The same can be said for Jack, as he’s not publicly dating anyone at the moment. The jokester, who also appears as a panelist on the game show A League Of Their Own, was last linked to The Widow actress Kate Beckinsale, 45. He and Kate were photographed kissing in a Los Angeles karaoke bar in Nov. 2018. Of course, Kate is now locking lips with another comedian, Pete Davidson, 25, as we saw at the New York Rangers ice hockey game on March 3.

Jack’s most famous ex was Gemma Chan, who played Astrid Leong in Crazy Rich Asians. The Fresh Meat co-stars dated for six years and split in 2017.