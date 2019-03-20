Watch
Hollywood Life

‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’: Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Team Up In Epic 1st Trailer — Watch

brad pitt leonardo dicaprio
Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment
Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' on set filming, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jul 2018
Brad Pitt 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' on set filming, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Oct 2018
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt and Margaret Qualley are seen behind the scenes as they film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". Director Quinten Tarentino looks on as the two film a steamy scene in an old Cadillac for the star studded movie. Pictured: Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt and Margaret Qualley are seen behind the scenes as they film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". Director Quinten Tarentino looks on as the two film a steamy scene in an old Cadillac for the star studded movie. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Weekend Editor

The first look at Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ is finally here. Watch Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio take on the year 1969 together.

Cinephiles unite! Sony Pictures dropped the first official trailer for Quentin Tarantino‘s One Upon A Time In Hollywood on Wednesday, March 20. This movie marks the ninth of Tarantino’s career, meaning it could be his penultimate film if he sticks to his plan of retiring after his tenth feature. Whether that’s true or not, the director certainly pulled out all the stops for this one, teaming up with two of his biggest stars, Leonardo DiCaprio (Django Unchained) and Brad Pitt (Inglourious Basterds).

In the first look at Hollywood, viewers are introduced to DiCaprio and Pitt’s characters – a television actor and his trusted friend and stunt double, respectively. The duo try to navigate away from television and into the world of Hollywood moviemaking in 1969. The pair live next door to actress and model Sharon Tate (portrayed by Margot Robbie) and her husband, director Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha).

Based on the year and the proximity to Tate, the audience can expect that at some point, DiCaprio and Pitt’s journey will clash with Tate’s murder by members of the Charles Manson “family.” Damon Herriman stars as the notorious serial killer. Other stars cast in the film include Dakota Fanning, Bruce DernDamian LewisAl PacinoEmile Hirsch and Lena Dunham.

The film was shot on location with Tarantino converting many of the real settings, like Hollywood Boulevard, back to the way they looked in 1969. This is the director’s first release with a major studio. Sony Pictures will release Once Upon a Time in Hollywood nationwide on July 26.