The first look at Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ is finally here. Watch Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio take on the year 1969 together.

Cinephiles unite! Sony Pictures dropped the first official trailer for Quentin Tarantino‘s One Upon A Time In Hollywood on Wednesday, March 20. This movie marks the ninth of Tarantino’s career, meaning it could be his penultimate film if he sticks to his plan of retiring after his tenth feature. Whether that’s true or not, the director certainly pulled out all the stops for this one, teaming up with two of his biggest stars, Leonardo DiCaprio (Django Unchained) and Brad Pitt (Inglourious Basterds).

In the first look at Hollywood, viewers are introduced to DiCaprio and Pitt’s characters – a television actor and his trusted friend and stunt double, respectively. The duo try to navigate away from television and into the world of Hollywood moviemaking in 1969. The pair live next door to actress and model Sharon Tate (portrayed by Margot Robbie) and her husband, director Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha).

Based on the year and the proximity to Tate, the audience can expect that at some point, DiCaprio and Pitt’s journey will clash with Tate’s murder by members of the Charles Manson “family.” Damon Herriman stars as the notorious serial killer. Other stars cast in the film include Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Damian Lewis, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch and Lena Dunham.

Experience a version of 1969 that could only happen #OnceUponATimeInHollywood – the 9th film from Quentin Tarantino. pic.twitter.com/AuNpgTMUmE — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 20, 2019

The film was shot on location with Tarantino converting many of the real settings, like Hollywood Boulevard, back to the way they looked in 1969. This is the director’s first release with a major studio. Sony Pictures will release Once Upon a Time in Hollywood nationwide on July 26.