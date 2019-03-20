Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With New Stomach-Holding Pic: ‘Another Baby?’

Fans suspected that Kylie Jenner was hiding a baby bump because she covered her stomach while wearing a see-through dress. But Stormi’s behavior is also fueling the pregnancy rumors!

Was it just a pose, or clever hand placement? That’s what fans are wondering after Kylie Jenner, 21, put her hands over her stomach in a new Instagram photo, shared on March 20. There was nothing much to cover, as the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics was dressed in a sheer white mini dress, with only neon lingerie underneath. “This is the third picture of you holding your stomach. Starting to get suspicious that you are pregnant 😁😍 if you are I’m happy for you tho,” one fan speculated, while another follower claimed, “Sis you’re showing.” More users had similar questions — “Another baby??!!!” and “is she pregnant 🤰 again? 🤔😒” — and it’s not the first time Kylie has been interrogated in her comments section. SEE KYLIE’S STOMACH-HOLDING PHOTO, HERE.

Kylie just welcomed Stormi Webster with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, 27, in Feb. 2018, but denied that their daughter is getting a sibling in a tweet on Jan. 21: “Noooo lol.” But the rumors kept coming after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star raised eyebrows with a snuggly photo of her and Travis. “Baby #2?,” she captioned the picture on Feb. 2, but Kylie could’ve just been referring to Travis as her “baby” No. 2.

The pregnancy rumors took on a new theory after Kylie pointed out that Stormi has been acting extra attached to her lately! On March 18, the new mother shared a photo of Stormi clinging to her stomach, writing, “My baby is stuck to me like glue lately🖤.” Fans suspected that Kylie’s mini me could have a sixth sense for a baby bump. “That means you’re pregnant, when kids get attached to their mom’s all of a sudden your [sic] prego,” one fan claimed, and another follower speculated, “pregnant 🤰 again ? Babies sense it.”

Regardless of all the rumors, Kylie did not cover her stomach while wearing the sheer dress in a photo shared just the day prior (March 19). But the steamy picture did cause Travis to leave an awestruck comment, just over two weeks after a report claimed that Kylie allegedly accused him of cheating! We’ll keep you updated amid all the pregnancy and cheating rumors swirling between this couple.