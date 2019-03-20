Kourtney Kardashian Makes Mom Jeans Look More Sexy Than Ever Before — See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian looked amazing when she proudly flaunted a pair of serious mom jeans while running some errands in Woodland Hills, CA on Mar. 20.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, totally repped being a mother-of-three when she wore some mom jeans during an outing in Woodland Hills, CA on Mar. 20! Although the loose-fitting jeans style is usually a less flattering one, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made them look fashionable and amazing, as she seems to do with everything she wears! Kourtney paired the jeans with a long-sleeved black low-cut top that helped her show off a bit of cleavage. The brunette beauty topped the look off with matching black heeled pointy boots and sunglasses.

After Kourtney’s solo outing, she spent some time with younger sis Khloe Kardashian, 34, and her ex Scott Disick, 35. Khloe shared a story of the hangout to her Instagram and it showed her having some fun with Kourtney in a car as the two pretended to have English accents, and Scott, who is the father of Kourtney’s three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, shook his head at their silliness. “Scott hates us,” Khloe teasingly captioned the post.

When Kourtney isn’t showing off her impressive style or hanging out with her siblings, she’s posting eye-catching pics to Instagram. One of the latest posts shows her posing naked in a bathtub to promote her new brand, Poosh. “Love yourself as deeply as you love them,” she captioned the sexy snapshot.

Kourtney is known for inspiring other moms with her incredible post-baby bod, and her confidence always shines through. Whether she’s wearing a tiny bikini or a sweatshirt, this lady sure knows how to work it, and it definitely keeps her fans coming back for more!