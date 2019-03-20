Hailey Baldwin ‘Helping Keep A Smile’ On Justin Bieber’s Face After He Admits To ‘Struggling A Lot’

After Justin Bieber asked fans on Instagram to pray for him through his ‘struggle,’ he’s stayed positive thanks to his wife, Hailey Baldwin, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Justin Bieber, 25, may be going through a rough patch, but he’s able to maintain a smile on his face thanks to his loving wife, Hailey Baldwin. After the Biebs told fans on Instagram about his struggles, a source told HollywoodLife how he’s combatting them. “Hailey has been a total life saver for Justin, she really helps keep a smile on his face. Even between the tears, she makes him laugh and smile, and she’s so good for him,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “As bumpy as the road can be at times, at the end of the day going through this tough time is strengthening their bond. Hailey has been so devoted and so strong, this isn’t the kind of love you find everyday and Justin knows it. He is very grateful for her.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

A little fresh air never hurt anyone, and Justin Bieber got plenty of it when he hit the beach with Hailey on March 17. The newlyweds were all smiles as they braved the freezing ocean that day, and another source told us how beneficial their trip to Laguna Beach was. “Justin is feeling better after taking some quality alone time with Hailey and their cute dog Oscar who has been on vacation with them in Southern California. Justin is feeling happy and relaxed after a few days away from LA. He loves hanging out south of LA at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach where he goes often to recharge,” our source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “So, they spent a few days this week hanging out at the pool, lounging by the beach, playing with their puppy and just relaxing. Justin is trying to unplug, avoid email and social media and practice some self love, but it is hard. Hailey continues to be a rock for Justin, always loving, supporting and helping him up when he feels down. He is concentrating on being a healthier guy so he can be a better person and husband to Hailey too,” our source added. The source went on to share the top ways that the “Sorry” singer is beating his blues. Exercise, sunshine, mediation, and plenty of time away from social media tops the list, our source revealed.

Justin has been completely candid about what he’s been going through, and opened up to fans on social media about it. “Been struggling a lot,” the singer revealed in his caption of a March 9 Instagram post. “Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.” The singer added that he’s been “facing [his] stuff head on,” which is admirable, to say the least. Justin’s ultra honest social media post arrived after reports surfaced claiming Justin is getting treatment in the form of “counseling” for feeling “down and tired” and “struggling” with mental issues. We hope that Justin continues to receive all the support he needs through this tough time.