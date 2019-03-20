Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin ‘Helping Keep A Smile’ On Justin Bieber’s Face After He Admits To ‘Struggling A Lot’

Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber
SPLASH NEWS
Laguna Beach, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spend a sunny Saturday morning in Laguna Beach. Bieber, who has been open about struggling with depression and recently asked fans to pray for him, looked to still be a bit downcast and struggling from the effects of it, with wife Hailey attempting to support him. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Laguna Beach, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spend a sunny Saturday morning in Laguna Beach. Bieber, who has been open about struggling with depression and recently asked fans to pray for him, looked to still be a bit downcast and struggling from the effects of it, with wife Hailey attempting to support him. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted out together in NYC on Friday morning. The couple who have been forced to spend a lot of time apart recently due to work obligations, were reunited and they looked happier than ever. Justin showed off his Louis Vuitton Slippers and Diamond Encrusted "DREW" Smiley Face Chains as the pair headed to his therapist for a joint session.Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL5064600 150219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted out together in NYC on Friday morning. The couple who have been forced to spend a lot of time apart recently due to work obligations, were reunited and they looked happier than ever. Justin showed off his Louis Vuitton Slippers and Diamond Encrusted "DREW" Smiley Face Chains as the pair headed to his therapist for a joint session. Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5064600 150219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 72 Photos.
Music Writer

After Justin Bieber asked fans on Instagram to pray for him through his ‘struggle,’ he’s stayed positive thanks to his wife, Hailey Baldwin, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Justin Bieber, 25, may be going through a rough patch, but he’s able to maintain a smile on his face thanks to his loving wife, Hailey Baldwin. After the Biebs told fans on Instagram about his struggles, a source told HollywoodLife how he’s combatting them. “Hailey has been a total life saver for Justin, she really helps keep a smile on his face. Even between the tears, she makes him laugh and smile, and she’s so good for him,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “As bumpy as the road can be at times, at the end of the day going through this tough time is strengthening their bond. Hailey has been so devoted and so strong, this isn’t the kind of love you find everyday and Justin knows it. He is very grateful for her.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

A little fresh air never hurt anyone, and Justin Bieber got plenty of it when he hit the beach with Hailey on March 17. The newlyweds were all smiles as they braved the freezing ocean that day, and another source told us how beneficial their trip to Laguna Beach was. “Justin is feeling better after taking some quality alone time with Hailey and their cute dog Oscar who has been on vacation with them in Southern California. Justin is feeling happy and relaxed after a few days away from LA. He loves hanging out south of LA at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach where he goes often to recharge,” our source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “So, they spent a few days this week hanging out at the pool, lounging by the beach, playing with their puppy and just relaxing. Justin is trying to unplug, avoid email and social media and practice some self love, but it is hard. Hailey continues to be a rock for Justin, always loving, supporting and helping him up when he feels down. He is concentrating on being a healthier guy so he can be a better person and husband to Hailey too,” our source added. The source went on to share the top ways that the “Sorry” singer is beating his blues. Exercise, sunshine, mediation, and plenty of time away from social media tops the list, our source revealed.

Justin has been completely candid about what he’s been going through, and opened up to fans on social media about it. “Been struggling a lot,” the singer revealed in his caption of a March 9 Instagram post. “Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.” The singer added that he’s been “facing [his] stuff head on,” which is admirable, to say the least. Justin’s ultra honest social media post arrived after reports surfaced claiming Justin is getting treatment in the form of “counseling” for feeling “down and tired” and “struggling” with mental issues. We hope that Justin continues to receive all the support he needs through this tough time.