Heidi Klum took to Instagram on Mar. 20 to show off a sexy topless pic of herself staring out a window and flaunting her toned behind while wearing tiny black underwear.

Heidi Klum, 45, may have been looking out over gorgeous Hong Kong in her latest Instagram pic, but she was the real sight to see! The stunning model was posing topless and wearing nothing but black underwear in the snapshot, which was taken from behind her as she was staring outside a window with a magnificent skyline. “J✈️E🤪T🌏L🕞A❤️G,” Heidi captioned the eye-catching pic.

In addition to the topless photo, Heidi attached several adorable pics of her with her fiance Tom Kaulitz, 29, who also appeared topless. In the pics, the lovebirds, who got engaged on Dec. 24, are sitting at the same window and sweetly smiling at each other. Heidi and Tom have seemed to be in Hong Kong for at least a day, according to the pics on her Instagram, and they look like they’re truly having the time of their lives.

When Heidi, who was formerly married to singer, Seal, isn’t traveling and taking gorgeous pics with her man, she’s wedding planning! The soon-to-be husband and wife are reportedly planning a huge $1 million celebration in Heidi’s home country of Germany. “[Heidi is] going all out on a huge, over-the-top wedding in Cologne, not far from where she’s from,” a source told Life & Style. “She says it’s going to be a love-fest full of their families and all the best German food – like bratwursts, schnitzel, and of course, beer! – and traditions. Heidi’s never been this happy!”

We’re sure the wedding’s going to be amazing and from the looks of her recent photos, Heidi’s sure to be one of the most stunning brides we’ve ever seen!