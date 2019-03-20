Flume Drops A Mixtape & His Fans Go Into Meltdown On Twitter With Excitement: ‘Flume Is God’

Without warning, Flume just dropped a 17 song mixtape on March 20 and EDM fans are going bonkers for ‘Hi This Is Flume.’ We’ve got their excited reactions to his first new music since 2017.

On the same day that EDM star Flume was announced as one of Lollapalooza 2019‘s top performing acts, he dropped his first new music since 2017 on March 20. Shortly after 1pm EST he tweeted out “Hi This Is Flume. I made a mixtape with some of my favorite artists. It’s 38 minutes of music, with a visualizer created by Jonathan Zawada. We hope you enjoy :)” and fans lost it. There it was, across streaming services and the visualizer with the music popped up on YouTube as fans began dissecting the 27-year-old Aussie DJ’s new mixtape material.

Flume — real name Harley Edward Streten — delivers across the EDM spectrum and the new mixtape includes several collaborations. “How To Build A Relationship” with JPEGMAFIA is one of the fierce standout tracks along with “High Beams” featuring slowthai. Flume and Eprom do a remix of Scottish singer/songwriter SOPHIE‘s 2018 track “Is It Cold In The Water?” She appears again on the song “Voices” along with an assist from Aussie EDM producer Kucka.

Fans immediately lost it on Twitter with the new music from Flume. One fan tweeted “FLUME IS GOD FLUME IS GOD FLUME IS GOD FLUME IS GOD FLUME IS GOD” over and over again after taking in the entire mixtape. Another gave a more precise critique, tweeting “insane to me Flume basically started the future bass movement and then when everyone hopped on the trend he jumped off and made even cooler sh*t. There’s no one else that sounds like the dude right now.”

damn flume forreal just one of the best. I hate jumping on the kiss flumes ass train today but I don’t have a choice this tape is huge gas. He has never not lived up to whatever hype surrounded him. Sincerely just one of the best most unique artists we have — medasin. (@MedasinMusic) March 20, 2019

the new flume mixtape is so good that it can – mow ur lawn

– do ur taxes

– reverse climate change

– end the war on drugs

– cure the common cold

– inspire a generation of producers to take risks, challenge electronic norms and throw away everything they've worked on to start over — Brownies & Lemonade (@TeamBandL) March 20, 2019

“New flume is like running through the forest w aliens floating around you but they’re sweet and tell you you’re pretty,” one fan described their listening experience. “This new flume feels like an out of body experience. everything I needed & more ~ happy spring equinox,” another wrote noting that he dropped it on the the first day of spring when they daylight and darkness of night are of equal time. The final rack on the mixtape is titled “Spring” so maybe the timing was in honor of the season.