Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin Given Fake ‘Housewives’ Taglines After Arrests & Andy Cohen Loves Them

This is priceless! A ‘Real Housewives’ fan has made up taglines for Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin following their arrests in a college admissions scandal and Andy Cohen is totally there for it!

Every new season of a Real Housewives franchise, each cast member gets a tagline that hints at what’s in store for them. For instance, RHOBH‘s Lisa Vanderpump’s season 6 tagline was “I’m passionate about dogs, just not crazy about bitches,” as she feuded with cast mates. A very creative Bravo fan has come up with ones to match Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin following their arrests in a massive college admissions bribery investigation. In an Instagram post, a user named “The Bravo Boy” did a perfect mockup of the show’s intro, diamonds in the corner and all. He even super imposed both of the ladies’ heads onto show stars in slinky black dresses doing power poses as seen in the program’s introduction. The taglines were beyond genius, making reference to Felicity and Lori’s most famous TV shows.

For former Desperate Housewives star Felicity, her tagline read “The only thing I’m desperate for, is a top notch education.” The 56-year-old has been accused in a federal grand jury indictment of paying over $15,000 for her daughter Sofia Grace Macy, 18, to get extra time while taking the SAT’s and having a proctor later change incorrect answers to correct ones, boosting her score by over 400 points.

As for former Full House star Lori, her tagline read “My house is full and so is my jail cell.” The 54-year-old and her husband Mossimo Giannnulli, 55, are accused of spending $500,000 to bribe coaches at USC to admit their daughters Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, as designated crew team members to gain their admission to the school. Despite the fact that neither of the girls were athletes or competed in rowing. Both of the actresses as well as Mossimo face up to two decades behind bars for conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Not only is Bravo Boy’s post amazing, it caught the eye of Real Housewives franchise Executive Producer Andy Cohen and it made his day. The Insta-page Comments by Celebs captured his response from the original post and he wrote “omg” in delight. We’re here for it too Andy!