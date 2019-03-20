Tiana is always one heck of a performer. She shines in this exclusive ‘Empire’ first look of her music video for ‘So Amazing.’ Cookie, Lucious, and the more are so impressed with Tiana’s latest performance.

Perform your heart out, girl. No one gives a performance like Tiana (Serayah). She hits the stage in this exclusive (and extended) Empire music video to perform her song “So Amazing,” which will be featured during an upcoming episode of the hit FOX series. She sizzles in a sparkling jumpsuit and glittery wig as she sings her heart out with very sexy dancers by her side. Tiana is certainly showing Hakeem what he’s missing!

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) look on from the audience as Tiana performs. The Lyon matriarch and patriarch know they can always count on Tiana for a truly sensational performance. Move over, Mariah Carey. Tiana puts the F in fierce. When the performance is over, the crowd erupts with applause, as they should. This is Tiana that we’re talking about. Despite all the drama with Kingsley and Lucious going on at the moment, music is still at the very heart of Empire. Kingsley actually cracks a smile in our exclusive video!

Empire is all-new every Wednesday after returning from its winter hiatus. The synopsis for the March 20 episode reads: “With the reputation of the family business on the line, the Lyons strategize on how to clean up Kingsley’s mess and introduce a new and improved Empire. As Lucious and Cookie hire an old acquaintance to help track down the money Eddie stole, Andre tries to convince Devon’s (guest star Mario) record label to let him record with Empire. Meanwhile, Treasure (guest star Katlynn Simone) and Tiana fight for the female vocalist track on Jamal’s new song.” Empire season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.