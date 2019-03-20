Donald Trump Slammed For Calling George Conway ‘Mr. Kellyanne Conway’ & Voters Urge Her To Resign

Donald Trump attacked George Conway by calling him ‘Mr. Kellyanne Conway,’ which prompted voters to beg Kellyanne to ‘do the right thing’ and quit.

In a single unhinged and misogynistic tweet, President Donald Trump, 72, attacked George Conway, 55, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, 52, seemingly after George questioned the president’s mental stability. “George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted,” Trump tweeted on March 20. “I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

“You seem determined to prove my point. Good for you! #NarcissisticPersonalityDisorder,” George tweeted in response, adding, “You. Are. Nuts.” Others wondered if this attack would be the thing to finally make Kellyanne quit. “how can Kellyanne can stay working in the White House after her boss said what he just said about her husband. Her husband,” John Podhoretz, editor of Commentary magazine, tweeted. imagine being Kellyanne Conway and still working for the manchild who publicly calls your beloved husband “a total loser.” Of course, she has every right to her career at TrumpCo, but I guess it’s clear where her priorities are,” added @pulmyears.

“Dear Kellyanne Conway,” Brian Krassenstein. “Your boss just called your husband and love of your life a ‘stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!’ What’s more important to you? Your career and allegiance to a known liar and crook or the person you love and father of your children? Moment of Truth!” Other people pointed out that using “Mrs. Kellyanne Conway” as an insult was misogynistic, and reflective of how Trump views successful women.

I’ll say one thing for Kellyanne Conway. If she resigns because Trump insulted her spouse then she will be slightly less pathetic than Ted Cruz. It’s a low bar I know. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 20, 2019

What kind of President calls a husband of the person who never fails him, a loser? Kellyanne , your kids are watching…

Do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/InoHCv7hVt — Nessa + Macie Doodle (@DoodleNessa) March 20, 2019

“It’s also really nice that he uses “Mrs. Kellyanne Conway” as a degradation,” @JustJessi456 tweeted. “It is terrible for a man to have a successful wife in Trump’s eyes. So, not only is he crossing a line for their marriage, he’s really insulting Kellyanne by devaluing her success.”

So, why did Trump unload on “Mr. Kellyanne Conway?” Earlier in the week, George pushed back on prior allegations that he’s salty over the president not offering him a role in his administration, according to the Washington Post. George said on Tuesday (March 19) that he turned down a job heading the civil division of the Justice Department after witnessing Trump’s attacks on the DOJ (and the subsequent firing of James Comey.) To back up this claim, he shared a letter he wrote to Trump, dated May 31, 2017, in which he “reluctantly concluded, however, that for me and my family, this is not the right time for me to leave the private sector and take on a new role in the federal government.”

Trump’s response is also in response to something George — a frequent Trump critic — said on March 18. Kellyanne’s husband tweeted pages from the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders that highlighted the diagnostic criteria for “narcissistic personality disorder” and “antisocial personality disorder.” “Tell us, @realDonaldTrump—which of these diagnostic criteria do you not satisfy?” George asked.