Donald Trump Gets Dragged On Twitter For Saying He ‘Didn’t Get A Thank You’ For John McCain’s Funeral

Donald Trump wants a pat on the back for giving John McCain the ‘kind of funeral that he wanted,’ even though he ‘wasn’t a fan’ of the U.S. senator. On top of it all, the POTUS disrespected the war hero in a tank factory.

President Donald Trump, 72, not only insulted deceased John McCain, again, but wants a “thank you” too. The Arizona senator was laid to rest seven months ago after a battle with brain cancer, but Trump continued to remind people that he’s not a “fan” of the dead war hero. “I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted—which, as president, I had to approve,” the POTUS said while speaking to tank workers at the Joint Systems Manufacturer in Lima, Ohio on March 20. Trump continued, “I don’t care about this, but I didn’t get thank you—that’s okay. We sent him on the way, but I wasn’t a fan of John McCain…Not my kind of guy, but some people like him and I think that’s great.”

People were already livid that Trump continues to disrespect McCain’s name, months after the Republican senator died at 81 years old. But expecting praise was the tipping point. “Absolute narcissism. @realDonaldTrump you may not have been a ‘fan’ of John McCain, but the feeling was mutual. Every living former president was INVITED. You were not,” one Twitter user wrote, but Trump’s criticism of McCain not only horrified private citizens. Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth chimed in, tweeting, “I’m not surprised that #CadetBoneSpurs is attacking the late Senator John McCain. Sen. McCain’s legacy of honor and service must be an intimidating reminder to Donald Trump of what he will never be.” Duckworth’s original nickname for Trump, “Cadet Bone Spurs,” refers to how the president used a diagnosis for bone spurs to dodge the Vietnam War draft (meanwhile, McCain suffered as a prisoner of war for more than five years in Vietnam).

An editor at TheHillReporter.com, Brian Krassenstein, also pointed out McCain’s decorated reputation in the military…which made Trump’s petty remarks even more ironic. “You literally went to a tank plant and attacked a deceased American military hero John McCain. Do you realize what you did?” he asked. Another person pointed out the inappropriate setting Trump chose to speak ill of McCain, tweeting, “🤬Disgusting Trump! Using US Army, tank plant in Lima, Ohio, US military, General Dynamics to attack a War Hero, John McCain. My family lives in Lima, Ohio, works for General Dynamic and is active duty US military, US veterans and fought in Vietnam war. 🤬.”

Trump was the only living president to not attend McCain’s funeral after he died in Aug. 2018. Cindy McCain, the wife of the late senator, claimed that Trump wasn’t invited to the services, which were held just days after her husband’s death in the Washington National Cathedral. Trump had once said that McCain was only a war hero because the senator was “captured” in 2015. Nearly four years later and Trump is still keeping this feud alive, which even caused McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, to call out the president on March 16.