Daytime Emmy Nominations 2019: Wendy Williams & More — Full List Of Nominees
The 2019 Daytime Emmy nominations have been revealed, and so many of your favorite soap stars, morning shows, hosts, and more received major nominations. The full list of nominees were revealed on March 20 during ‘The Talk.’
Every year, the Daytime Emmys honor the best of the best in daytime TV. The 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. The nominations were announced live during the March 20 edition of The Talk.
This year, many of your beloved soap stars have been nominated for awards. Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Maura West, and more are up for major awards. Beloved game show hosts like Alex Trebek and Pat Sajak have also been nominated for Best Game Show Host. Wendy Williams also scored a nod for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. The full list of nominees are below.
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
A Little Help with Carol Burnette
The Real
The Talk
The View
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Sara Haines, The View
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, Julie Chen, The Talk
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly & Ryan
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
BEST ACTOR
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Tyler Christopher as Stefan DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Jon Lindstrom as Ryan/Kevin Collins, General Hospital
BEST ACTRESS
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
Marci Miller as Abigail Deveraux DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Heather Tom as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West as Ava Jerome, General Hospital
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Max Gail as Mike Corbin, General Hospital
Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart, as Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kassie DePaiva, as Eve Donovan, Days of Our Lives
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives
Martha Madison, as Belle Black, Days of Our Lives
Beth Maitland, as Traci Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Mishael Morgan as Hilary Curtis, The Young and the Restless
Vernee Watson as Stella Henry, General Hospital
BEST YOUNGER ACTOR
Lucas Adams as Tripp Dalton, Days of Our Lives
William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital
Kyler Pettis as Theo Carver, Days of Our Lives
Garren Stitt as Oscar Nero, General Hospital
Zach Tinker as Fenmore Baldwin, The Young and the Restless
BEST YOUNGER ACTRESS
Hayley Erin as Kiki Jerome, General Hospital
Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives
Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier as Nelle Benson, General Hospital
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital
BEST GAME SHOW
Family Feud
Jeopardy
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price is Right
Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?
BEST GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Chris Harrison, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
John Michael Higgins, America Says
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy
BEST MORNING PROGRAM
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today Show
BEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood
Daily Mail TV
Entertainment Tonight
Inside Edition
Extra
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
Access Live
The Dr. Oz Show
Rachael Ray Show
Red Table Talk
Kathie Lee & Hoda
BEST MORNING PROGRAM IN SPANISH
Despierta America
Nuesto Mundo
Un Nuevo Dia
BEST LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Couple Court with the Cutlers
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
The People’s Court
OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROGRAM
Eat. Race. Win
GiadaEntertains
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro
Cook’s Country
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Lidia’s Kitchen
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains
Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking
Molly Yeh, Girl Meets Farm
Pati Jinich, Patti’s Mexican Table
Catherine Fulvio, A Taste Of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School
All in all, Days of Our Lives scored the most nominations among the soaps. The NBC soap was nominated 27 times. General Hospital follows close behind with 25 nominations, while The Young & the Restless has 20 nominations and The Bold & The Beautiful has 12.