Daytime Emmy Nominations 2019: Wendy Williams & More — Full List Of Nominees

The 2019 Daytime Emmy nominations have been revealed, and so many of your favorite soap stars, morning shows, hosts, and more received major nominations. The full list of nominees were revealed on March 20 during ‘The Talk.’

Every year, the Daytime Emmys honor the best of the best in daytime TV. The 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. The nominations were announced live during the March 20 edition of The Talk.

This year, many of your beloved soap stars have been nominated for awards. Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Maura West, and more are up for major awards. Beloved game show hosts like Alex Trebek and Pat Sajak have also been nominated for Best Game Show Host. Wendy Williams also scored a nod for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. The full list of nominees are below.

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

A Little Help with Carol Burnette

The Real

The Talk

The View

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Sara Haines, The View

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, Julie Chen, The Talk

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly & Ryan

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

BEST ACTOR

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Tyler Christopher as Stefan DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Jon Lindstrom as Ryan/Kevin Collins, General Hospital

BEST ACTRESS

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Marci Miller as Abigail Deveraux DiMera, Days of Our Lives

Heather Tom as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West as Ava Jerome, General Hospital

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Max Gail as Mike Corbin, General Hospital

Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart, as Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kassie DePaiva, as Eve Donovan, Days of Our Lives

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives

Martha Madison, as Belle Black, Days of Our Lives

Beth Maitland, as Traci Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan as Hilary Curtis, The Young and the Restless

Vernee Watson as Stella Henry, General Hospital

BEST YOUNGER ACTOR

Lucas Adams as Tripp Dalton, Days of Our Lives

William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital

Kyler Pettis as Theo Carver, Days of Our Lives

Garren Stitt as Oscar Nero, General Hospital

Zach Tinker as Fenmore Baldwin, The Young and the Restless

BEST YOUNGER ACTRESS

Hayley Erin as Kiki Jerome, General Hospital

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Days of Our Lives

Chloe Lanier as Nelle Benson, General Hospital

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital



BEST GAME SHOW

Family Feud

Jeopardy

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price is Right

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?

BEST GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Chris Harrison, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

John Michael Higgins, America Says

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy

BEST MORNING PROGRAM

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today Show

BEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood

Daily Mail TV

Entertainment Tonight

Inside Edition

Extra

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

Access Live

The Dr. Oz Show

Rachael Ray Show

Red Table Talk

Kathie Lee & Hoda

BEST MORNING PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Despierta America

Nuesto Mundo

Un Nuevo Dia

BEST LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Couple Court with the Cutlers

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

The People’s Court

OUTSTANDING CULINARY PROGRAM

Eat. Race. Win

GiadaEntertains

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro

Cook’s Country

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Lidia’s Kitchen

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada Entertains

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking

Molly Yeh, Girl Meets Farm

Pati Jinich, Patti’s Mexican Table

Catherine Fulvio, A Taste Of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School

All in all, Days of Our Lives scored the most nominations among the soaps. The NBC soap was nominated 27 times. General Hospital follows close behind with 25 nominations, while The Young & the Restless has 20 nominations and The Bold & The Beautiful has 12.