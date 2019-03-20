Dairy Queen Free Cone Day: How To Score A Sweet Treat On March 20

It’s the first day of Spring, which also means it’s the day you can score FREE ice cream at Dairy Queen — and it’s SUPER easy to do so!

What better way to kick off Spring than with a FREE ice cream cone?! All day long on March 20, Dairy Queen will be giving out free, small vanilla cones at participating, non-mall locations to ring in Spring 2019. All you have to do is stop by your local store to grab yours! There’s a limit to one per person, but it’ll definitely be enough to kickstart you into warm weather mode. This is the FIFTH year that DQ has run this amazing promo, which also benefits the hospitals of the Children’s Miracle Network. If you stop by to pick up your free cone, feel free to also make a donation which will go toward the hospitals.

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with the return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” DQ’s VP of Marketing, Maria Hokanson, said in a statement. “We know the start of soft-sever season brings joy to our fans and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.” Don’t worry if you miss this one-day-only deal, though — DQ is offering a sweet discount for the rest of the month, as well! If you download the store’s mobile app, you can score 50-cent small soft serve cones, regular or dipped, from March 21-31!

Meanwhile, if DQ isn’t your cup of tea, you can also check out Rita’s for another amazing deal — a free Italian Ice for the first day of Spring! This is the store’s 27th year offering this promotion, and they expect to give away more than 1 million Italian Ices on March 20! The limit is one regular-sized Italian Ice per customer.