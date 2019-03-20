Cory Booker Gushes Over Rosario Dawson In 1st Interview About Her: She ‘Makes Me A Better Person’

The way Cory Booker talks about Rosario Dawson in his first interview since news of their relationship broke is awe inspiring. We dare you not to tear up while hearing him talk about his ‘incredible, wonderful, soulful’ girlfriend!

Just six days after Rosario Dawson spilled the beans about their relationship, Senator Cory Booker confirmed the happy news to Ellen DeGeneres! Cory, 49, was on the show to discuss his 2020 campaign for the presidency and his policies, but of course she had to get the skinny, too. The comedian joked that Rosario, 39, messed up by blabbing about their (thus far) secret romance while in Washington, DC, but Cory just said that she “got TMZ’d” and couldn’t help it!

While Rosario was apparently freaking out to her boyfriend about what happened, he really didn’t care. She was wonderful and she’s just an incredible human being,” he told Ellen. The Luke Cage actress is obviously used to life in the spotlight, with a career spanning 25 years. But becoming famous in the political world — that’s something completely different. Ellen pointed out that Rosario’s every move will be under scrutiny now that Cory’s running for president. But he’s fully convinced that she can handle it. Why? Because she’s amazing, and he wants her by his side no matter what.

“As our relationship grows it’s difficult, but [Rosario] is such a deeply soulful person,” he said. “And [she] has taught me a lot of lessons about love already. Sometimes, you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable.” The love Cory has for Rosario is so deep that it’s even affecting the politician in him. “She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous — not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly. I’m very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person.”

Ellen did us all a favor by trying to get the senator to spill about a potential engagement. Should Cory become president in 2020, he would only be the third to be single while in office. Now that would be an amazing wedding to have in the White House,” Ellen said. Smooth! “I mean, if you go in single and then you have a wedding in the White House, I mean, we would watch. That would be like our royal wedding. That would be great.” He demurred, but made Ellen promise to officiate if they ever got there!