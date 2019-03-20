Catelynn Lowell Fires Back After Fans Accuse Her Of Cheating On Tyler Because Newborn ‘Doesn’t Look Like Him’

Catelynn Lowell set the record straight for critics who are claiming she cheated on Tyler Baltierra! She slammed rumors that their 1-month-old daughter, Vaeda isn’t Tyler’s on March 20, after fans claimed a new pic of the baby looks nothing like him.

Catelynn Lowell, 27, found herself on the defense while celebrating her daughter Vaeda’s 1-month milestone on March 20. After Tyler Baltierra, 27, posted a photo of their newborn baby girl, one day prior, fans accused the Teen Mom OG star of cheating on him, claiming the baby doesn’t look like Tyler. Hours after the infidelity comments stacked up, Catelynn shut down haters, calling the accusations “crazy”.

“Sorry baby I totally cheated and Vaeda’s not yours,” Catelynn wrote in the comments of Tyler’s photo of their daughter. She added the hashtags, “people are crazy” and “come on”. The negative comments from Instagram users appeared to be solely based off opinions that Vaeda, the couple’s third child, doesn’t look like Tyler.

“Dude you gotta hit up that genetic testing,” one fan suggested to Tyler. “Who’s the daddy?”, another asked. “This isn’t his baby,” one person claimed. “Bruh, Cate cheated,” another person wrote.

But, most fans in the comments section, which is stacking thousands — begged to differ. Many people came to Catelynn’s defense, as well as Tyler’s, claiming Vaeda looks like a perfect mix of the two reality stars. Some fans even suggested that Vaeda’s dark hair reminds them of her big sister, Novalee.

“Vaeda is a month old this week & idk how it’s possible, but she keeps getting cuter!” Tyler captioned the close-up photo of Vaeda. The infant can be seen staring at the camera with her right arm up, while wearing an pink and white owl-patterned onesie.

Tyler has since responded to the “negative comments” under his photo. “Wow. I’m actually just appalled at the ridiculously asinine comments about my newborn,” he wrote on Instagram on March 20. Tyler also posted the message on his Instagram Story. “We live in a world that is so divided, judgmental, self righteous & opinionated,,,& unfortunately it’s very evident with these comments. Respectful MATURITY is having a strong opinion & voicing it when necessary. Disrespectful IMMATURITY is having a strong opinion & voicing it when it is NOT NECESSARY. Your deity knows all of your thoughts … but evil can only hear what comes out of your mouth. Live with love & speak with peace or karma is going to be your ally, I can guarantee that!”