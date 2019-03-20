Best Spring Beauty: Over 65 Must-Have Hair, Makeup & Skin Products

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived — spring has officially sprung! With the new season ahead, it’s time to purge your beauty routine and start fresh with over 65 of our favorite picks.

The first day of spring is March 20 and there’s no better way to start off fresh than with all new products that will whip your hair and skin into shape. One of the toughest things about winter is the harsh damage the cold weather can do to do your skin, which is why it’s important to revive dull skin. The hero product this spring should be a face mask, as the goal is to rid your skin of impurities. There’s a lot of products this spring that have two functions in one, such as the Garnier SkinActive Glow Boost 2-in-1 Facial Mask Scrub. Not only does it scrub off all your dry skin, it then acts as a face mask to smooth and hydrate. If you’re looking for something a bit milder, then a hydrating sheet mask such as Sweet Chef Kale Vitamin B Fresh Pressed Sheet Mask will surely revive skin.

Another great way to bring back the moisture to your face and get the plumpness back for spring is a serum, such as a collagen serum like the TARTE Rainforest of the Sea™ Deep Sea Collagen Super Serum or a hyaluronic acid. Aside from getting your face back to it’s plump state, you’ll need a perfect way to get a natural looking tan for that weird in between time when your legs haven’t seen sunshine in days but all of a sudden you have to wear dresses. Rodial Tanning Water is just the right product to get that natural-looking glow!

The only good thing about winter is that it’s not humid, so you’re hair always stays in place. However, as soon as the warm weather kicks in, so does the humidity and frizz — which is why the TRESemmé Anti-Frizz Smoothing Sheets are a great option to just throw in your purse to smooth out your flyaways while you’re on the move. Aside from skincare, another fun beauty product to look forward to this season is all the pretty makeup in much lighter shades. The entire MAC Boom, Boom, Bloom limited edition collection is the cutest makeup range, as all the packaging features pretty spring florals and all of the shade ranges are pink. No matter what type of skin or hair you have – there’s something for everyone in this must-have list of spring beauty products.