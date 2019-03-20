Bella Thorne Still Hot & Heavy In Romance With Mod Sun After She Splits With Tana Mongeau

Bella Thorne just went through a painful breakup with Tana Mongeau, but she’s not letting it get her down. She and Mod Sun are still SO into each other, we’ve learned exclusively.

Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau are over and done, but that doesn’t mean Bella’s single. She and boyfriend Mod Sun are still going strong! While Bella, of course, felt the pain of her breakup with Tana, having the “Beautiful Problem” rapper by her side has really softened the blow, a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife. “She still went through all the breakup feelings when she and Tana split, but it was all made a lot easier because of her relationship with Mod Sun,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “If anything, this breakup with Tana has made them closer.”

Right now, Bella and Mod are all about each other. Things are still hot and heavy two years after they first started dating! “Bella‘s still very much in love with Mod,” the source dished. “They are together almost non stop. She loves him and they are very solid.” That is too sweet for words. But fans want to know — will Bella and Mod now stay in a traditional relationship, or will they date someone else now that Tana’s out of the picture? The source told us that while Bella’s perfectly happy and in love with Mod, she’s open to having another girlfriend! And Mod’s ready when she is. “Mod lets [Bella] take charge,” they said. “He is more than happy with Bella, but he also lets her be herself. And if that means she wants to bring a new girlfriend into their lives then he will be supportive.”

When that time does come, a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what Bella’s looking for in a new boo: “She wants to share her time with people who are just like her. Someone she can go to Coachella with and not worry about… She’s 21 and wants to be young, and have fun.”

