Happy Birthday Barron Trump! The President officially has a teen on his hands. Melania’s little boy has grown up before our eyes, especially in the two short years since his dad became POTUS.

Melania Trump, 48, kicked off her March 20th by wishing her son Barron a Happy Birthday. But, it’s not just any birthday. Donald Trump’s youngest child is now officially a teenager. The First Lady posted on her social media pages No. 13 balloons and added the caption, “Happy Birthday BWT.” BWT are Barron’s initials for his full name, Barron William Trump.

It’s hard to believe that Donald and Melania’s little boy is now an adolescent. Even before the 72-year-old entered the White House, Barron was famous, thanks to his dad’s reality TV status. Born on March 20, 2006 the youngest of Trump’s five children came into the world when his dad was a huge celeb thanks to his mega hit show, The Apprentice, and his years as a New York real estate mogul. From a young age Barron seemed to be dressed like his dad’s mini-me. For example, Melania took her only child to Los Angeles in January 2017 to support and cheer Donald on as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 10-month-old looked adorable in a navy blue sweater with a white shirt underneath, almost as though he were heading out for a game of golf.

Barron has also frequently made appearances on the red carpet. In March 2010, days before his fourth birthday, the future First Lady took him to the annual Bunny Hop at the New York toy store FAO Schwarz. When he attended The Celebrity Apprentice finale party at Trump Tower in New York in February 2015, the soon-to-be 9-year-old was a fully-fledged mini version of The Donald. Father and son wore matching suits. The only difference between them is that the TV star wore a red tie, while Barron rocked a light blue one.

When Donald won the 2016 election his youngest son was just 10. For the first five months of Trump’s presidency Melania and Barron remained in New York, only making the permanent move to Washington D.C. in June 2017. The pre-teen was already shooting up in height, standing almost shoulder-to-shoulder with his mom, a former model who is 5ft 11. In the months before his 13th birthday, though, Barron seemed to have hit a growth spurt. On Feb. 1, 2019 – weeks before he became an adolescent – he was snapped leaving the White House with his parents, while wearing a bright red puffa jacket. He may be the baby of the family (he has four older siblings – Donald Jr., 41, Ivanka, 37, Eric, 35, and Tiffany, 25), but Donald and Melania’s son definitely doesn’t look like a baby anymore. Happy Birthday Barron!