’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 4 Cast: Colt & Larissa Return & More

The hit spinoff is returning with an all-new season. ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ season 4 premieres April 28, and TLC has revealed the couples the show will be following.

If you’ve been missing 90 Day Fiance, you’re in luck. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? returns for season 4 on April 28 at 8 p.m. on TLC. Six of your fan favorite couples are back to figure out whether or not their love is forever. There’s going to be some serious drama ahead with these couples.

But that’s not all. Starting April 29, special episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk will air. These episodes will feature individuals from past seasons giving their own juicy take on the previous night’s events. The more 90 Day Fiance, the better! Check out the couples joining season 4 below.

Ashley, 32 (Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania) and Jay, 20 (Jamaica)

After falling for each other on her trip to Jamaica, Jay ditched his playboy lifestyle to marry Ashley…or has he? Ashley’s trust in Jay is put to the test when she discovers that her much younger husband has been entertaining multiple women on a dating app.

Colt, 33 (Las Vegas, Nevada) and Larissa, 32 (Brazil)

Tensions have been high between Colt and Larissa, ever since she was arrested only two days before their wedding. As the ticking clock counts down to Larissa’s trial date, Colt hopes to make peace and put the past behind them. But if Larissa is found guilty, she could be deported.

Russ, 32 (Oklahoma City, OK) and Paola, 31 (Colombia)

From beginning a modeling career to getting pregnant and having a healthy baby boy earlier this year, Paola and Russ have been living their Miami lives to the fullest. Now that some time has passed since Paola left Oklahoma City after feeling rejected by Russ’ family, they decide that it might be time to finally attempt to heal the divide between Paola and her in-laws.

Chantel, 27 (Atlanta, GA) and Pedro, 27 (Dominican Republic)

A physical confrontation between Pedro and Chantel’s family last season left their marriage in shambles. When Chantel blames Pedro for the fight, he returns to the Dominican Republic. Will Chantel’s decision to go after her husband be enough to save their marriage, or will she uncover more chaos?

Elizabeth, 28 (Tampa, FL) and Andrei, 32 (Moldova)

Elizabeth’s father has helped set the couple up with rent-free housing while Andrei works on securing a steady job. With a baby on the way, Andrei has little choice but to accept his in-laws offer, although he fears that this is Elizabeth’s family’s latest attempt to hold him in their debt. When the bills start piling up and Elizabeth’s family refuses to back off, Andrei inches closer and closer to his boiling point.

Nicole, 25 (Bradenton, FL) and Azan, 26 (Morocco)

After postponing their wedding to open a business instead, Nicole’s tourist Visa expired, and she had no choice but to return to Florida. Now, Nicole is sleeping on a family member’s couch while continuing to send Azan money. With her plans to reunite with him on a Caribbean island soon, will Nicole’s family finally be able to convince her that Azan may simply be exploiting her before it is too late?