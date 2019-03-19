Woodstock 50 Reveals JAY-Z & Miley Cyrus As Headliners & Fans Are Upset: I ‘Want To Vomit’

Woodstock 50 announced it’s huge lineup of both older and younger musicians for their three day music festival on Mar. 19, and it brought out less than thrilling reactions from Twitter users, including some even calling it ‘mediocre’.

Woodstock 50, the highly anticipated three-day music festival celebrating the 50 year anniversary of the original, has officially announced its lineup for its Aug. 16th, 17th and 18th dates, and not everyone is happy about it. Although the list of musicians includes some of the biggest names in music today such as Miley Cyrus, Halsey, and JAY-Z, and even some iconic artists who performed at the original Woodstock in 1969, including Santana, Melanie, and Canned Heat, Twitter users took to the social media site to express their disappointment.

“Literally everyone is so excited about the Woodstock lineup but that sh*t is BEYOND mediocre and it makes me want to vomit,” one angry tweet read. “ew the Woodstock line up,” read another. “This lineup is an absolute travesty to the artists that played the original Woodstock festival,” read a third tweet. “Honestly the Woodstock lineup just ruined my day bye,” one Twitter user admitted, while another asked, “how does the 2019 Woodstock lineup have Miley Cyrus & Halsey but not Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, or Neil Young???”

Although some of the reactions from music fans weren’t the best, many of the artists involved tweeted their excitement about appearing at the anniversary show of one of the biggest events in music history. “Woodstock here I come ! When I’m not riding a wrecking ball , you can find me on a giant cock,” Miley captioned a pic of herself posing on a giant rooster statue. “I’m honored to join @ BobWeir, @ mickeyhart and @ BKreutzmann with @ deadandcompany as they return to Woodstock 50 years after performing there as part of @ GratefulDead,” John Mayer tweeted.

Literally everyone is so excited about the Woodstock lineup but that shit is BEYOND mediocre and it makes me want to vomit. — 𝒥𝑜𝓇𝒹𝒶𝓃 🐝 (@tomspettys) March 20, 2019

Woodstock 50, which will take place in Watkins Glen, NY, isn’t the first time the original Woodstock festival was celebrated. In 2009, there was a number of events that celebrated the 40th anniversary, including an eight hour concert at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, which is located at the original site of the 1969 festival.