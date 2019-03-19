Why Khloe Kardashian Defended Tristan Thompson’s Parenting Even Though He’s Rarely Seen With True Since Split

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t have hope for a romantic relationship with Tristan Thompson, but still defends their co-parenting relationship for one reason only.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, didn’t agree with a fan who tweeted that her 11-month-old daughter, True Thompson, only “needs” is her mom. “Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But [Tristan Thompson] is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that,” Khloe replied on March 17, and we now know why the Good American co-founder only wrote kind words about her ex amid his scandal with Jordyn Woods, 21. “Khloe is setting aside any resentment she feels towards Tristan, so that she can help nurture his relationship with True. She knows the best thing for True is if she and Tristan get along, as much as he’s let her down as a partner. She’s determined to do all she can to foster a relationship between Tristan and True,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

“Although Khloe wishes Tristan would have made many different choices she knows he loves his daughter deeply,” our source continues. “She felt like she needed to defend him for True’s sake. It’s extra important to Khloe that Tristan and True be close because she was so close to her dad.” A source had told us before that Khloe “begged” the Cleveland Cavaliers player to see True while visiting Los Angeles in February, but he had shown “no interest” amid his All-Star break. Khloe’s still not giving up on their co-parenting relationship.

“Khloe can’t imagine who she’d be today without that relationship, so when it comes to making sure that Tristan and True stay bonded and connected she will do whatever it takes, even if that means pushing her own anger and disappointment over his infidelity to the side,” our source from today adds. But looking past the betrayal isn’t always easy, especially since Jordyn said Tristan kissed her on the lips as she left his house party on Feb. 17, not even a full year after footage of him fooling around with two women in a hookah lounge surfaced two days before Khloe gave birth. “There are days she can’t always do that, she isn’t perfect and her emotions are very raw,” our source explains. “But overall Khloe is committed to putting True’s relationship with Tristan above anything that happens between them. That’s why it’s important to her to defend Tristan — no matter what he’s always going to be True’s dad. And she, [with] the mother bear in her, has to defend him.”

While Khloe strives for a cordial relationship with Tristan, that same “mother bear” nature means she’s willing to fight for custody over their daughter. “Khloe is in close contact with her family attorney to ensure that she will never lose custody of True to Tristan, should he decide to take her to court,” another source close to the Kardashian family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “While Khloe is financially secure, she has also discussed child support with her attorney, she is making sure all her bases are covered and that everything dealing with True and Tristan is fair and equitable.” The reality show star also held the basketball player accountable for his actions, as she blamed him for the “breakup” of their family in a tweet on March 2.