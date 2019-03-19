‘Toy Story 4’ Trailer: Buzz & The Gang Search For Woody As He Reunites With Bo Peep On The Road

This is the best Tuesday ever. The first full-length trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘Toy Story 4’ debuted during ‘Good Morning America.’ Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang have one heck of an adventure ahead.

Good Morning America announced on March 18 that the show would feature the first look at the full-length trailer of Toy Story 4. The trailer did not disappoint. The footage features Buzz, Woody, Jessie, Bo Peep, and more getting into crazy shenanigans once again. Woody goes to great lengths to protect Forky, Bonnie’s new beloved toy. When Forky flees, Woody goes after him. The two wind up on an unexpected road trip and Woody is reunited with his old friend Bo Peep on the road. With Woody and Forky out in the world, Buzz and the other toys decide to search for them and bring them home. As Woody spends more time with Bo Peep, he starts to realize that change can be a good thing.

Toy Story 4 will be released on June 21, 2019. The movie comes nearly a decade after Toy Story 3, which was released in 2010. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and more are back for the fourth installment that fans have been waiting so long for. New cast members joining for Toy Story 4 include Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, and Keanu Reeves. The Veep star will be the voice of Forky, while Keegan-Michael and Jordan will be voicing Ducky and Bunny. The first look at Toy Story 4 was released in Nov. 2018, followed by another sneak peek after the 2019 Super Bowl.

Tom just finished recording the movie in Jan. 2019. “Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx,” he captioned an Instagram photo. The movie was originally supposed to be released in 2017, but it kept getting pushed back until 2019. The wait has been long, but it’s going to be so worth it!